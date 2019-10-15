Heat waives Martin and Mulder, with both two-way contract spots still open

SHARE COPY LINK

With the Oct. 23 start of the regular season looming, the Heat waived guards Jeremiah Martin and Mychal Mulder on Tuesday.

But Martin and Mulder can still end up with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The Heat can add Martin to the Skyforce as one of the four players it can designate as an affiliate player. And Mulder can join the Skyforce, with the Heat holding his G League rights from a trade made this offseason.

The move leaves the Heat’s roster at 18 players, which is two short of the 20-player preseason limit. Additional players can be added this week before the end of the preseason, which would give Miami more options to funnel to its G League affiliate.

An NBA team can carry up to 15 players on its roster during the regular season (not including two two-way contract players), and the Heat’s regular-season roster is likely set with 14 players barring a trade because of its position against the NBA hard cap — Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk, Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, Meyers Leonard, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Udonis Haslem, Derrick Jones Jr., Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala

Martin, who went undrafted out of Memphis, recorded a steal in six minutes of action in his one preseason game with Miami. He also appeared in six summer league games (two starts) with the Heat, averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 19.1 minutes while shooting 43.5 percent from the field.

Mulder, who went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2017, appeared in two preseason games with Miami. He totaled two points and a rebound in 15 minutes of action.

The move leaves the Heat with four players on Exhibit 10 contracts: forwards Kyle Alexander and Chris Silva, and guards Davon Reed and Daryl Macon.

Exhibit 10 contracts are limited to a $50,000 guarantee and leaves the option open for a player to eventually join Miami’s G League affiliate. Exhibit 10 deals do not count against the salary cap or hard cap and can be converted to a two-way contract.

Both of the Heat’s two-way contract spots are still empty. Alexander, Silva, Reed and Macon are currently the only players on Miami’s roster eligible for a two-way contract after Martin and Mulder were waived.

The Heat is expected to make decisions this week on Alexander, Silva, Reed and Macon regarding whether to funnel them to the Skyforce by waiving them or offering one or both of its available two-way contracts.

NBA teams have a 5 p.m. Monday deadline to cut rosters to a maximum of 15 players for the regular season. Because of the 48-hour waiver period, teams have to make these moves by 5 p.m. Saturday.

