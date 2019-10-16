Chris Bosh talks post-retirement life in CarMax’s new advertising campaign

SHARE COPY LINK

Best. Test drive. Ever.

To promote its delivery feature, CarMax tapped Chris Bosh to surprise an unsuspecting Miami Heat fan with a test drive in Broward County. What resulted was a genuine conversation about post-retirement life.

“When Chris Bosh got out of the car, I thought ‘Oh my god!’” said Ella Hightower, who recently retired. “... So to be able to talk to Chris was amazing — it was so natural.”

The 11-time All-Star echoed Hightower’s sentiments.

“My size is alarming. I’ve come to know that,” Bosh said “... Ella was cool, she handled it well and you could tell she was very excited.”

The episode was the first in a series of vignettes that highlight the used car retailer’s personalized buying experience. Episodes will run as part of CarMax’s fall advertising campaign, which a partnership with the the NBA Players Association helped bring to life.

After Hightower’s shock subsided, their conversation shifted to Bosh’s life after stepping away from the game in 2016. He’s delving back into drawing, realizing the busyness of being a retiree and, most importantly, learning how to get his children ready for school.

“My job is to make sure the team is good,” Bosh tells Hightower before imitating his morning routine. “’All right good, good, good, good — let’s go!”

Toward the end of the ride, Hightower admitted to forgetting that she was even test driving (which probably has something to do with Bosh’s prior experience in auto sales). That, in a sense, is by design: CarMax is emphasizing convenience with this latest addition. Now, the only thing missing is bigger, better deliveries.

“I’ll take all three of the Big 3 delivering the car next time, please!” Hightower exclaimed.

Watch the full conversation below: