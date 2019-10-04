Heat second-rounder KZ Okpala has best day of camp. Here’s what Heat likes about him

SHARE COPY LINK

After missing the entirety of summer league in July, this week of training camp has felt like a game of catch-up for Heat second-round pick KZ Okpala.

But Okpala finally caught up Friday, with camp at Keiser University in West Palm Beach set to wrap up Saturday. The 20-year-old Okpala had his best day of camp Friday, according to coach Erik Spoelstra.

“I thought today, and everybody would agree I’m sure, that this was his best day,” Spoelstra said after the Heat’s morning practice. “That’s a good sign for a young guy. As the week goes on, sometimes it can get even more confusing when you start to speed things up. And he found a way to make an impact today and make us all watch him.”

If Okpala (a 6-9 and 215-pound forward) is going to earn any playing time as a rookie, it will be because of his defense and his ability to switch on to multiple positions. His offensive game is more of a work in progress, and he understands that.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I think defensively making a difference, getting deflections, just making a difference defensively,” Okpala said of what coaches have emphasized about his game through the first week of practice. “Because if we’re going to talk about that I can play defense, then I have to show it. I plan on making an impact on the defensive end, and then offensively just picking my spots. Offensive rebounding, for now being just a guy who can do a little bit of everything.”

The Heat added Okpala with the second pick in the second round (No. 32 overall) in this year’s draft. But because Miami acquired the forward out of Stanford in a draft-night trade, the Heat’s acquisition of Okpala could not become official until the end of the NBA moratorium July 6. That delay kept Okpala from playing in summer league, and somewhat set him back entering his rookie season.

“There has been a lot thrown at me,” Okpala said of training camp. “I think that’s the biggest thing for me. Just being uncomfortable sometimes because maybe I don’t know the plays or they’re trying to fast track me, which is helpful. But still being a little behind in knowing the plays and what exactly I’m doing.”

Whether the Heat will ask Okpala to spend part of his rookie season in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce — if he’s not getting consistent NBA playing time — is still to be determined. Okpala said he hasn’t had that conversation with Heat coaches yet.

But one thing is for sure, the Heat is willing to be patient with Okpala. He signed a three-year, $4.2 million minimum salary-deal with the Heat in the offseason, and all three years of the contract are guaranteed.

“The physical potential is evident, right from the get go,” Spoelstra said of Okpala. “His quickness, his length, his aesthetics, his ability to defend multiple positions. He can really move laterally. He has a lot more to learn and a lot more to get comfortable with, and confident so he can get to his strengths. But we’re willing to be patient with him.”

VISITORS AT CAMP

In collaboration with United Way and Diocese of Palm Beach, the Heat hosted a group of Bahamians displaced by Hurricane Dorian at Friday’s training camp practice. Players and coaches met with 21 families temporarily housed in West Palm Beach.

“It’s a nice moment right now,” Spoelstra said. “But we also have to keep in perspective, that’s what I mentioned to the team, these 20 families have been displaced because their homes aren’t there. That’s heartbreaking. This is going to be a marathon effort, as we all know.

“We live in South Florida. These hurricanes come and then two weeks later, everybody forgets about it. We want to do our part and use our platform with Heat Nation, and we want to let them know we’re still thinking about them. And we’ll continue to provide our efforts, our donations, our help. Today, hopefully we can at least provide a smile, a little bit of entertainment.”

A SPO EVENT

Spoelstra and wife Nikki, together with Art Angels, are hosting the first annual Work of HeART event benefiting the Miami Learning Experience School on Oct. 19 at Art Angels gallery in Miami.

The Miami Learning Experience School “promotes a safe and peaceful environment that encourages individualized academic, social and emotional growth for all children and adults with development disabilities, providing students with the necessary tools to go beyond the classroom and become active members of the community.”

“My wife initially got involved when she was a teacher,” Spoelstra said. “A lot of her friends used to teach at this school, The Miami Learning Experience. We went to a fundraiser and it absolutely blew us away. It changed our lives that very day. We started to get involved more and more each year. We now feel like we’re part of the MLE family. So the event is just an extension of us trying to help.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://one.bidpal.net/workofheart.

▪ Heat forward James Johnson remained away from the Heat for the fourth consecutive day of training camp Friday due to conditioning issues. Big man Kelly Olynyk has also been held out of training camp this week, as he recovers from a bone bruise on his right knee — an injury sustained playing for Team Canada in August.

Point guard Goran Dragic participated in non-contact work Friday after a rest day Thursday.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL