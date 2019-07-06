Heat’s second-round acquisition of KZ Okpala official. Okpala can now make summer debut

“We’re getting younger. Finally,” says Miami Heat president about team Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early on June 21, 2019, in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early on June 21, 2019, in Miami.

For two weeks, the Heat couldn’t even mention Stanford forward KZ Okpala because of NBA rules that prevented Miami from completing his draft-night acquisition.

But that’s over.

The Heat’s draft-night trade to take the 20-year-old Okpala with the second pick in the second round (No. 32 overall) is official, with the NBA moratorium coming to an end Saturday at noon. Miami acquired Okpala — from Indiana through Phoenix — in exchange for three second-round picks in 2022, 2025 and 2026.

Those three second-round picks now belong to the Pacers.

Just like the Heat couldn’t discuss Okpala until the move was finalized Saturday (the first day that trades utilizing the 2019-20 salary cap could be completed), he also wasn’t eligible to play as part of Miami’s summer league team during that time. But Okpala, who missed the Heat’s first four summer league games, is expected to make his summer debut Sunday against the Jazz in Las Vegas.

The Heat has at least four Las Vegas summer games remaining to play and up to six if it advances deep into the tournament.

The 6-9, 210-pound Okpala averaged 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds last season as a sophomore while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent on three-pointers. He did finish with a negative assist-to-turnover ratio, though, with 58 assists to 83 turnovers.

Okpala, who has a 7-1.75 wingspan and just 4.6 percent body fat based on his draft combine measurements, averaged 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds as a freshman. He shot just 35.2 percent from the field and 18.2 percent on threes in his first season at Stanford, but improved those numbers by 11.1 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively, in his second college season.

The Heat’s previous second-round pick came in 2015, when it took Josh Richardson at No. 40. Players whom the Heat has landed in the second round in the past include James Ennis at No. 50 in 2013, Justin Hamilton at No. 45 in 2012, Dexter Pittman at No. 32 in 2010, Mario Chalmers at No. 34 in 2008, Rasual Butler at No. 53 in 2002 and Eddie House at No. 37 in 2000.

Players taken in the second round may sign for any amount from the minimum to the maximum, but end up signing for a minimum salary most of the time. A second-round pick can also take a two-way deal, which doesn’t count against the regular-season 15-player roster limit or the salary cap.

If Okpala signs a standard contract with the Heat, it will have 15 players under standard deals for this upcoming season: Jimmy Butler, Ryan Anderson, Goran Dragic, James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk, Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, Meyers Leonard, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Derrick Jones Jr., Yante Maten, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and Okpala.

But Anderson is expected to be waived by Wednesday, with only $15.6 million of his $21.3 million salary guaranteed if he’s released by that date. That move would bring the Heat’s roster down to 14 players.

