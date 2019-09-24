Mailbag: What would it take for a Chris Paul trade to make sense for the Heat?

Justise Winslow on loss of Richardson, addition of Butler Heat's Justise Winslow speaks on Sept. 15, 2019 about the loss of Josh Richardson and the addition of Jimmy Butler. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heat's Justise Winslow speaks on Sept. 15, 2019 about the loss of Josh Richardson and the addition of Jimmy Butler.

The Miami Herald Heat mailbag is here to answer your questions.

@shaungtheboss: So you see a trade for CP3 or Kevin Love happening?

Anthony Chiang: Before the season, I don’t think the chances are high. During the season, who knows? There are so many variables at play. But I definitely wouldn’t go as far as saying I see a trade for Chris Paul or Kevin Love happening for the Heat. Let’s look at the Paul situation after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that “Miami will likely elect to see how it starts the season before gauging a new pursuit of Paul” after the sides couldn’t agree to a deal earlier this offseason.

Unless one or maybe both of these things happen, it’s hard to imagine the Heat trading for the final three years and $124 million of Paul’s contract. First, Miami would almost assuredly need at least one first-round pick back, maybe two. It could be as simple as the Thunder returning the Heat’s 2021 and 2023 first-round picks. And two, Paul’s $44 million player option for the 2021-22 season would need to be addressed. Paul agreeing to pass on that option would make the deal more attractive for the Heat, allowing Miami to remain a player for a maximum free agent in 2021. But this would be a big sacrifice for Paul, who would be turning down a $44 million salary at the age of 36.

So yes, there is a scenario where a trade for Paul makes sense for the Heat. Aside from getting possibly two first-round picks back and a point guard who can help in the short-term, it also unlocks Miami’s ability to trade multiple first-round selections in a potential deal for another star. Miami currently doesn’t have its 2021 or 2023 picks, so it’s not eligible to trade an unprotected first-round pick until 2028. The NBA doesn’t allow teams to be without consecutive future first-round picks, but getting its 2021 and 2023 selections back gives the Heat the freedom to include first-round picks in trades. But to reach this point, it’s going to take some cooperation from the Thunder and Paul.

@renzwade: What aspect of his game did Dion Waiters improve this offseason?

Anthony: We’re about to find out when the season starts. But one thing we can confidently say he did improve is his body. It looks like he dropped weight entering camp, which is important. Waiters seems to be healthy and back in optimal shape. And soon, we’ll find out how that all translates to the basketball court.

