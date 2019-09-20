After signing young guard, Heat’s roster at 20-player preseason limit

Miami Heat’s ‘training camp will be about more competition,’ says Riley Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami.

The Heat’s roster is full.

On Friday, the Heat announced the signing of guard Daryl Macon. The 23-year-old signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat after going through on-court work with the team recently, according to a league source.

Exhibit 10 contracts are limited to a $50,000 guarantee and leaves the option open for Macon to eventually play for Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, after training camp. Exhibit 10 deals do not count against the salary cap or hard cap and can be converted to a two-way contract.

The addition of the 6-3 and 185-pound Macon brings the Heat’s roster up to the training camp and preseason maximum of 20 players, with both of Miami’s two-way contract spots still empty. An NBA team can carry up to 15 players on its roster during the regular season (not including two two-way contract players), and the Heat’s regular-season roster is likely set with 14 players barring a trade because of its position against the NBA hard cap — Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk, Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, Meyers Leonard, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Udonis Haslem, Derrick Jones Jr., Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala.

The expectation is Macon will compete with forwards Kyle Alexander and Chris Silva, and guards Mychal Mulder, Davon Reed and Jeremiah Martin during training camp for a two-way contract from the Heat. Alexander, Silva, Mulder, Reed and Martin signed with the Heat earlier this summer on Exhibit 10 deals and are currently the only other players on the roster eligible for a two-way contract.

Macon spent time with the Heat as part of its summer league team in 2018 after going undrafted out of Arkansas. He appeared in seven games (five starts) for Miami’s summer team, averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 22.4 minutes.

After playing for the Heat’s summer league team, Macon opted to sign a two-way deal with Dallas last season.

Macon split last season between the Mavericks and the G League’s Texas Legends. He appeared in 41 games (37 starts) with the Legends, averaging 19 points, 6.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.5 minutes while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 83.5 percent from the foul line. He led the team in points (780), assists (254), field goals made (260) and free throws made (192).

Macon also appeared in eight games with the Mavericks, averaging 3.6 points in 11.2 minutes in those games.

Dallas waived Macon on July 26.

Just days remain before the start of training camp. The Heat will hold media day at AmericanAirlines Arena on Sept. 30 before opening training camp at Keiser University in West Palm Beach on Oct. 1.

