Heat’s Jimmy Butler is back in Miami ... working out at AmericanAirlines Arena

Right after Jimmy Butler signed his new contract with the Heat on July 6, he left for a trip around the world.

But Butler is finally back at AmericanAirlines Arena, and he documented his return. The four-time All-Star used Instagram to capture a few seconds of his early-morning workout on the Heat’s practice court Friday.

Alongside Butler for the workout? Heat first-round pick Tyler Herro.

Butler, 29, and Herro, 19, also worked out together in Chicago earlier this week at Loyola University.

The Heat acquired Butler through a sign-and-trade deal with the 76ers at the start of free agency in July. He signed a four-year, $142 million maximum contract with Miami, with the Heat’s mantra of being “the hardest-working, best-conditioned, most professional, unselfish, toughest, nastiest, most disliked team in the NBA” appealing to the ultracompetitive Butler.

As for Herro, he was drafted by the Heat with the 13th overall pick in June. The guard out of Kentucky averaged 19.8 points on 42 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in four Las Vegas summer league games in July.

The Heat opens training camp on Oct. 1 before beginning the preseason at home against the Spurs on Oct. 8. The regular-season opener also comes at home, on Oct. 23 against the Grizzlies.

