Heat owner Micky Arison and wife Madeleine make donation in wake of Hurricane Dorian

City of Miami announces relief efforts for ravaged Bahamas Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and other city officials speak at a press conference to inform the public regarding the City of Miami's efforts to support the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and other city officials speak at a press conference to inform the public regarding the City of Miami's efforts to support the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and wife Madeleine have pledged $1 million in funding and in-kind support for relief efforts in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

The donation from the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation matches a $1 million donation from the Carnival Foundation, the cruise corporation’s philanthropic arm.

“We are fully committed to supporting the critical relief and recovery efforts already underway for the Bahamas, and we are working closely with officials and affected communities to identify the needs for support and assistance,” Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, said in a statement. “Our company has always been closely tied to the Bahamas with a rich history spanning many years, so it’s heart-breaking to see the impact of Hurricane Dorian, and our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Bahamas. We have long admired the unyielding spirit of the Bahamian people and have no doubt they will overcome, rebuild and recover, and we look forward to supporting their efforts.”

This isn’t the first time the Arisons have made a donation after a natural disaster. Among others, the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation also made a monetary pledge last year to support relief efforts in communities affected by Hurricane Florence in North and South Carolina, Super Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines and the Indonesia earthquake and resulting tsunami.

Arison is the chairman of the Carnival Corporation.

“A portion of the combined pledge will immediately go to support efforts being managed by Direct Relief, an international humanitarian organization that provides critical medications and supplies during emergency situations,” according to a release from Carnival announcing the donation in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. “Direct Relief is currently assembling and delivering requested medical aid and additional emergency medical caches with first-aid supplies to the affected areas in the Bahamas.”

According to the release, the Carnival Corporation and its brands “are working together with local officials, community leaders and key relief and recovery organizations to identify the most timely and urgent relief needs and immediate allocations for additional funds and support.”

On Wednesday, Carnival also announced an effort to collect and deliver food and supplies donated in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties for the people of the Bahamas, through a partnership with Tropical Shipping and The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The effort, funded by Carnival Corporation and Tropical Shipping, will work in partnership with NEMA to provide immediate assistance to the people of the Bahamas where it is most needed.

▪ The Florida Panthers announced Wednesday that the team has partnered with UNICEF USA to raise funds for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Donations will support ongoing UNICEF relief efforts in the Bahamas. Those who wish to support these efforts can donate by clicking here.

“We are heartbroken over what has happened to our neighbors in the Bahamas and encourage our fans and members of the South Florida community to donate in support of these relief efforts,” said Panthers President & CEO Matthew Caldwell. “This is a critical time and every donation makes a difference.”