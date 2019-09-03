Dwyane Wade and Pat Riley danced on a yacht wearing Aladdin-themed outfits.

‘I’m still chasing another championship,’ says Pat Riley Pat Riley speaks about his future with the Miami Heat during an interview with Dan Le Batard on ESPN's SportsCenter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pat Riley speaks about his future with the Miami Heat during an interview with Dan Le Batard on ESPN's SportsCenter.

Dwyane Wade caused a social media storm on Labor Day when he posted a video to his Instagram account.

In the video, Wade, who retired from the NBA as a member of the Miami Heat last season, is shown dancing with Heat president Pat Riley on a yacht near Saint Tropez, France.

The two were grooving to the Doobie Brothers’ “Listen to the Music,” dressed in Aladdin-like outfits.

Check out the video with Wade and the 74-year-old Riley below:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW