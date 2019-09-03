Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade and Pat Riley danced on a yacht wearing Aladdin-themed outfits.

‘I’m still chasing another championship,’ says Pat Riley

Pat Riley speaks about his future with the Miami Heat during an interview with Dan Le Batard on ESPN's SportsCenter. By
Up Next
Pat Riley speaks about his future with the Miami Heat during an interview with Dan Le Batard on ESPN's SportsCenter. By

Dwyane Wade caused a social media storm on Labor Day when he posted a video to his Instagram account.

In the video, Wade, who retired from the NBA as a member of the Miami Heat last season, is shown dancing with Heat president Pat Riley on a yacht near Saint Tropez, France.

The two were grooving to the Doobie Brothers’ “Listen to the Music,” dressed in Aladdin-like outfits.

Check out the video with Wade and the 74-year-old Riley below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  