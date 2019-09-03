Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade and Pat Riley danced on a yacht wearing Aladdin-themed outfits.
Dwyane Wade caused a social media storm on Labor Day when he posted a video to his Instagram account.
In the video, Wade, who retired from the NBA as a member of the Miami Heat last season, is shown dancing with Heat president Pat Riley on a yacht near Saint Tropez, France.
The two were grooving to the Doobie Brothers’ “Listen to the Music,” dressed in Aladdin-like outfits.
Check out the video with Wade and the 74-year-old Riley below:
