Heat’s Kelly Olynyk expected to miss World Cup due to knee injury

Miami Heat's 'training camp will be about more competition,' says Riley Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami.

Two Heat players were invited to their respective country’s training camp in preparation for the FIBA World Cup, but it looks like neither will actually participate in the event.

Heat center Bam Adebayo was cut from Team USA on Friday after a week of training camp, and an injury is expected to prevent Heat big man Kelly Olynyk from representing Canada in the World Cup.

After suffering a bone bruise on his knee in Canada’s win over Nigeria last week in a FIBA exhibition game, a league source said Olynyk met with Heat doctors in Miami on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday evening Olynyk will miss the FIBA World Cup because of the injury, and a league source confirmed that was the expectation.

But Olynyk is expected to be ready for the start of the NBA season.

here's the sequence in the third quarter where kelly olynyk slipped on a wet spot on the floor and had to be helped to the locker room pic.twitter.com/RUn5R8zmgL — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) August 8, 2019

Immediately after suffering the injury last week, an X-ray on Olynyk’s knee returned negative and the belief was he would take a week off before continuing his preparation for the World Cup, which will be held in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15. That original timetable turned out to be incorrect.

The knee injury occurred when Olynyk slipped and fell during the third quarter of Canada’s win over Nigeria on Wednesday.

Olynyk, 28, is entering the third season of a four-year, $50 million free agent deal he signed with the Heat in the summer of 2017. He’s due $13.1 million this upcoming season and holds a $13.6 million player option for 2020-21.

Olynyk averaged 10 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent shooting on threes, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 79 games (36 starts) for Miami last season. In his first two seasons with the Heat, he posted a team-best plus-minus of plus-339.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Olynyk began this upcoming season as the Heat’s starting power forward, considering his success playing alongside Adebayo. The Adebayo-Olynyk duo is a plus-210 during the past two seasons.

The Heat opens training camp in late September and begins the preseason at home against the Spurs on Oct. 8.

