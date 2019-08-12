Heat’s 2019-20 schedule is out: Full list of games and which ones are set for national TV

“It could be if teammates make this a final season to remember.” Haslem said. Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem talks to the media during press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem talks to the media during press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

The NBA released its schedule for the 2019-20 season on Monday, and the Miami Heat’s schedule begins at home for the first time since 2015-16.

After opening the past three seasons in Orlando against the Magic, the Heat starts this upcoming season against the Memphis Grizzlies at AmericanAirlines Arena on Oct. 23. But Miami plays 16 of its first 28 games on the road, a stretch that includes a three-game trip on the other side of the country — against the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers — in the third week of the season.

The addition of four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler didn’t add many showcase games to the Heat’s schedule, though.

Miami, which finished with a 39-43 record and did not make the playoffs last season, is idle on Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The Heat’s only holiday games are on the road against the Atlanta Hawks on Halloween on Oct. 31 and at home against the Kings on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Heat is currently scheduled for 10 national TV appearances, which could change over the course of the season. Miami was scheduled to make 11 national television appearances at the time last season’s schedule was released last year.

The Heat is listed for three games on ESPN (Dec. 13 vs. Lakers, Dec. 18 at Philadelphia 76ers, March 4 vs. Magic) and three games on TNT (Oct. 31 at Hawks, Dec. 10 vs. Hawks, April 14 vs. Toronto Raptors). The Heat’s four NBA TV games: Oct. 26 at Milwaukee Bucks, Oct. 29 vs. Hawks, Nov. 8 at Lakers, March 2 vs. Bucks.

Butler faces his former team, the 76ers, for the first time since leaving for the Heat as a free agent this summer on Nov. 23 in Philadelphia. That will also mark the first time the Heat faces Josh Richardson, who was dealt to the 76ers as part of the sign-and-trade package that landed Butler.

Other reunion games for the Heat: A Jan. 5 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at AmericanAirlines Arena, which marks the return of center Hassan Whiteside (traded by the Heat to the Trail Blazers as part of the Butler deal). A Jan. 24 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers at AmericanAirlines Arena, which marks the return of wing player Rodney McGruder (released by the Heat in the final days of last season).

When it comes to back-to-backs, the Heat has 13 this season — a slight increase from last season when Miami played 12. But it’s still less than previous seasons as the NBA has worked to reduce back-to-back sets for teams, with the Heat playing 15 back-to-backs in 2016-17 and 17 in 2015-16.

Miami’s back-to-backs this season, though, look a little different. Five feature consecutive road games, with four including consecutive home games and the other four structured as either home-and-road or road-and-home back-to-backs.

Only two of the Heat’s 12-back-to-backs last season featured consecutive home games.

As for conflicts with the Miami Dolphins, the Heat and Dolphins play on the same day three times: Nov. 3 when the Heat hosts the Houston Rockets at 6 p.m. and the Dolphins host the New York Jets at 1 p.m., Dec. 1 when the Heat travels to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 3 p.m. and the Dolphins host the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m., and Dec. 8 when the Heat hosts the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. and the Dolphins go on the road to face the Jets at 1 p.m.

The Heat and the Miami Hurricanes play on the same day twice: Oct. 26 when the Heat travels to take on the Bucks in Milwaukee at 5 p.m. and the Hurricanes are on the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers at a time still to be determined, and Nov. 23 when the Heat faces the 76ers on the road at 7:30 p.m. and the Hurricanes face the FIU Panthers at Marlins Park at 7 p.m.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

The Heat’s longest trip will be five games — at Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 5, at Sacramento Kings on Feb. 7, at Trail Blazers on Feb. 9, at Golden State Warriors on Feb. 10, before playing its final game before the All-Star break against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 12. Miami then opens the second half of the season in Atlanta on Feb. 20.

The longest homestand on the Heat’s schedule lasts five games, which happens twice this season from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28 and Feb. 26 to March 4.

Other observations from the Heat’s 2019-20 schedule include the four conference teams it faces only three times — the Bucks, Raptors, Nets and Pistons. The Heat hosts the Bucks and Nets only once and makes just one trip to Toronto and Detroit this season. The Heat faces ever other Eastern Conference team four times, for two home games and two road games.

The Heat plays every Western Conference team twice, for one home game and one road game.

Starting Saturday at noon, single game tickets will be available for purchase by logging on to Heat.com. A limited number of Heat season tickets are available for sale for the 2019-20 season, with those interested encouraged to contact the Heat by sending an email to seasons@heat.com or by calling 786-777-HOOP.

MIAMI HEAT SCHEDULE

Oct. 23: vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Oct. 26: at Milwaukee, 5 p.m. (NBA TV, Fox Sports Sun)

Oct. 27: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Oct. 29: vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV, Fox Sports Sun)

Oct. 31: at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Nov. 3: vs. Houston, 6 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Nov. 5: at Denver, 9 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Nov. 7: at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Nov. 8: at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV, Fox Sports Sun)

Nov. 12: vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Nov. 14: at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Nov. 16: vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Nov. 20: vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Nov. 22: at Chicago, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Nov. 23: at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Nov. 25: vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Nov. 27: at Houston, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Nov. 29: vs. Golden State, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 1: at Brooklyn, 3 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 3: at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 4: at Boston, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 6: vs. Washington, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 8: vs. Chicago, 6 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 10: vs. Atlanta, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Dec. 13: vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m. (ESPN, Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 14: at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 16: at Memphis, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 18: at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 20: vs. New York, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 23: vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 27: vs. Indiana, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 28: vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Dec. 30: at Washington, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 2: vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 3: at Orlando, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 5: vs. Portland, 6 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 8: at Indiana, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 10: at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 12: at New York, 3:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 15: vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 17: at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 19: at San Antonio, 3 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 20: vs. Sacramento, 5 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 22: vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 24: vs. L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 27: vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Jan. 28: vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 1: at Orlando, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 3: vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 5: at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 7: at Sacramento, 10 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 9: at Portland, 9 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 10: at Golden State, 10:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 12: at Utah, 9 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 20: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 22: vs. Cleveland, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 24: at Cleveland, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 26: vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 28: vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

Feb. 29: vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

March 2: vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV, Fox Sports Sun)

March 4: vs. Orlando, 7 p.m. (ESPN, Fox Sports Sun)

March 6: at New Orleans, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

March 8: at Washington, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

March 11: vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

March 13: vs. New York, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

March 14: vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

March 16: at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

March 18: at Chicago, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

March 20: at Indiana, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

March 23: vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

March 25: vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

March 28: vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

March 30: at Charlotte, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

April 1: at Boston, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

April 3: at Detroit, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

April 5: at New York, 6 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

April 7: vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

April 9: vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

April 11: vs. Boston, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

April 13: at Charlotte, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Sun)

April 14: vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)