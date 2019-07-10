ESPN to air Dwyane Wade documentary in 2020. Here’s more info

Miami Heat pays tribute to Dwyane Wade The Miami Heat honored Dwyane Wade prior to his last regular-season home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at AmericanAirlines Arena. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Heat honored Dwyane Wade prior to his last regular-season home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Dwyane Wade’s final NBA season won’t be forgotten any time soon in South Florida.

Those memories will live on for a long time, and now ESPN announced it will air a documentary on Wade in 2020 that “chronicles Wade’s NBA career and life off the court as he goes through his final year in the league, reflecting back on the personal and professional challenges, victories and set-backs throughout his unwavering journey.”

I didn't think I was gonna make it out on the court that night... but I did it for the love of the game. For all of you. Stay tuned... documentary coming to @espn in 2020... Imagine Entertainment @MistaDubb #59thandPrairie pic.twitter.com/TxEQRVOy05 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 10, 2019

“The documentary was shot over the last ten years with Wade, his family, and many others, and the filmmakers utilized hundreds of hours of never-before-seen home movies, video diaries and all-access verité footage,” according to a news release from ESPN on Wednesday.

Wade hired Imagine Documentaries for the documentary and used his longtime cinematographer, Bob Metelus of Metelus Studios, to oversee the project as its director.

“Whatever they feel they need, I’ve given it,” Wade said in April. “Whatever I feel like I want to do as well. Carte blanche. I want to make sure the message we’re trying to get across, I want to make sure we get across.”

Wade, 37, averaged 15 points on 43.3 percent shooting in a sixth-man role with the Heat last season, his 16th and final NBA season. He has split his time mostly between Miami and Los Angeles since his playing career came to an end in April.

Along with Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, Wade was named a co-recipient of the National Basketball Players Association’s Most Respected award on Tuesday.

“I’m fortunate to have exclusive access into Dwyane’s life, and have witnessed and captured incredibly raw and powerful moments over the years,” Meletus said regarding the documentary in a news release. “I’m excited to share his inspirational story with the world and show an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life of a three-time NBA champion, father, husband, businessman, philanthropist, style icon, and someone I’m lucky enough to call a close friend.”

A Heat crew also followed Wade throughout his final season to document behind-the-scenes moments for future programming that could air on Fox Sports Sun, the Heat’s website, a stand-alone DVD tape or another vehicle.

Wade also has a memoir coming out this fall that is titled “3 Dimensional.” It’s set to be released on Oct. 22.

The memoir, which is by Wade and written with collaborator Tim Reynolds, will feature more than 100 never-before-seen photos from Metelus, according to a news release.

