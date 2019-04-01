Who has been following around Wade this season. And what question riled up Spoelstra

Dwyane Wade won’t ever forget the neat details and heartwarming moments of his final NBA sojourn.
But Wade won’t always need to rely on his memory to recall those moments. Virtually all of them are being videotaped.
Throughout his final NBA season, Wade has been trailed by two different camera crews that aren’t fierce competitors but are by no means working together, either.
One is a Heat crew that is documenting behind-the-scenes moments for future programming that could air on Fox Sports Sun, the Heat’s website, a stand-alone DVD tape or another vehicle.
The other is a crew hired by Wade to craft a documentary that potentially could air on a network or theaters.
Wade, who has been a public figure for two decades, said he’s accustomed to being trailed by cameras. “It’s been pretty natural,” he said Monday after the Heat’s practice at a downtown Boston fitness center. “I’m kind of used to it, so it’s fine.”
The level of access granted to the two crews differs dramatically. The Heat crew typically only films Wade at the arena or by team hotels.
The Wade-hired crew has more intimate access, including his home.
“Whatever they feel they need, I’ve given it,” Wade said. “Whatever I feel like I want to do as well. Carte blanche. I want to make sure the message we’re trying to get across I want to make sure we get across.”
Though the Heat crew’s access is more restrictive, photo journalist Edwin Jean — a Heat employee — said his crew has captured some special moments, including audio and video of conversations Wade has with players during postgame jersey exchanges.
For example, Wade’s comments to Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo during their jersey swap were fairly limited, Jean said, because they don’t have a long relationship. “Dwayne Said, ‘Love what you’re doing; keep it up.’”
Conversely, Jean said Wade and buddy Chris Paul were constantly eying each other and talking as much as they could before a Heat-Rockets game.
Jean estimates he has 45 hours of non-game tape of Wade this season, including fans cheering for him outside team hotels and neat moments like Wade being approached by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones before a game in New York.
Meanwhile, Wade hired Imagine Documentaries to do “a definitive documentary chronicling his NBA career and life off the court.”
Wade is using his longtime cinematographer, Bob Metelus of Metelus Studios, to oversee that project, which will include home movies, video diaries and Metelus’ fly-on-the-wall verité access.
“I’m fortunate to have exclusive access into Dwyane’s life, and have witnessed and captured incredibly raw and powerful moments over the years,” Meletus said. “I’m excited to share his inspirational story with the world and show an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life of a three-time NBA champion, father, husband, businessman, philanthropist, style icon, and someone I’m lucky enough to call a close friend.”
Where will it air? Wade said he’s not ready to share details but “it will be aired for you to see.”
Wade promises never-before-seen footage that “will show my fans how I’ve made my own way throughout this incredible adventure.”
▪ Though details aren’t finalized, the Heat is planning a pregame ceremony to honor Wade before its April 9 regular-season home finale against Philadelphia.
▪ Asked by a Boston reporter why he’s retiring, Wade said: “It just felt right. Just a feeling you get, just looking at my overall body of work, my career, where I am at in my life, age, everything. It just felt like the time for me to step away from the game. When you make the decision, some people say they’re 100 percent, some on line.
“I don’t know how I’m going to feel when the summer comes, but I know coming into the year, I felt it was time for me to step away and do something different.”
SPOELSTRA REACTS
Whereas Boston’s Kyrie Irving rested in Saturday’s Nets win over the Celtics in order to manage a lower back issue, Irving was expected to play Monday against the Heat. There have been numerous examples in recent years of teams resting some starters against certain teams competing for playoff spots but not resting them in others. The Nets resting starters against the Bulls in an April 2017 season finale contributed to the Heat missing the playoffs.
But Spoelstra said none of that bothers him.
“Whatever,” he said. “That’s part of competition. You can manage your team, your philosophy however you choose, whatever you think is the best way to get to success. It’s not on any one of us to judge. We have an opportunity to take care of business ourselves. It’s in our hands. That’s the only thing that matters. Everything else is an excuse. It’s weakness when you start looking at somebody else to try to help you. We’re not begging for help from everybody. We have to take care of it on our own.”
Then reminded that a team resting players has been a factor affecting the Heat in the past, Spoelstra grew slightly agitated.
“I don’t care. I don’t care. I don’t care,” he said. “Teams and organizations can do whatever they want. We’re not part of their organizations. We’re not going to decide for them who they are going to play or not play, nor should we have any kind of feeling about that....That just clutters your mind obsessing and stressing who else is going to play or not play in other games. That could not be more irrelevant.”
Celtics center Al Horford, who missed the Nets game with a sore knee, is expected to play against the Heat on Monday, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Monday.
▪ Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., who was listed as questionable for the Boston game because of a personal issue, will be available to play, Spoelstra said.
Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder remain back in South Florida with injuries.
