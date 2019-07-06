Here’s the move the Heat is expected to make to complete the Jimmy Butler deal

Soon-to-be Heat swingman Jimmy Butler #23 (then playing for Philadelphia) reacts against the Brooklyn Nets in an April 23 playoff game. Getty Images

In order to complete the four-team trade to acquire Jimmy Butler, the Heat is expected to use the “stretch provision” when waiving Ryan Anderson to fall below the hard-cap threshold, according to a league source.

The four-team deal between the Heat, Blazers, Clippers and 76ers is not official yet. But it’s expected to become official soon, with the with the NBA moratorium coming to an end Saturday at noon.

As part of the trade, the Heat traded away wing Josh Richardson to the 76ers, Hassan Whiteside to the Trail Blazers and a protected 2023 first-round pick to the Clippers to acquire Butler from the 76ers and center Meyers Leonard from the Trail Blazers.

The Heat does not have cap space, which is why it needed to acquire Butler from the 76ers through a sign-and-trade deal. Because Miami had to go the sign-and-trade route, the Heat is hard-capped for the rest of the season at the $138.9 million apron.

There was a sense of urgency for Miami to get under the hard-cap line because the team receiving the player in the sign-and-trade (the Heat, in this case) cannot be above the hard-cap line at the conclusion of the deal. That means before the trade is fully consummated and announced, the Heat needs to shed additional money to get its team salary below $138.9 million and then must stay under that threshold for the rest of the season.

To achieve this, the Heat plans to use the “stretch provision” when waiving Anderson.

Only $15.6 million of Anderson’s $21.3 million salary is guaranteed if he’s released by July 10. But waiving and stretching Anderson reduces his cap hit to an annual $5.2 million over the next three seasons to create an extra $16.1 million in room from his full $21.3 million salary and gets the Heat below the hard-cap threshold.

The downside of using the “stretch provision” when waiving Anderson is the Heat will incur an annual $5.2 million cap hit over the next three seasons, which will eat away at some of its 2020 and 2021 cap space, rather than just dealing with a single $15.6 million cap hit this upcoming season if Miami simply released him.

One way the Heat could have avoided “stretching” Anderson’s contract was to shed additional salary. But Miami decided its best move was to “stretch” Anderson.

