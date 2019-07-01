A look at how Tyler Herro’s first Heat summer league game went

Heat’s Tyler Herro on whirlwind of past week Heat rookie Tyler Herro speaks about his goals for Sacramento and Las Vegas summer leagues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heat rookie Tyler Herro speaks about his goals for Sacramento and Las Vegas summer leagues.

When it comes to first-round pick Tyler Herro, the Heat is taking an exploratory approach during summer league play.

Herro, who was drafted with the 13th overall pick last month, was labeled by many as a shooter during the pre-draft process. But the Heat believes there’s more to his game, and wants to use the Sacramento and Las Vegas summer leagues over the next two weeks to put him in position show other areas of his skill set.

In the Heat’s 106-79 victory over the Lakers on Monday night to open summer league action as part of the California Classic at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, Herro got his first opportunity.

With Heat coach Erik Spoelstra watching from a few rows behind Miami’s bench, Herro was used as a primary ball-handler, in pick-and-rolls, a facilitator in half-court sets and as a target in transition.

The end result for Herro, 19, was a stat line that included a team-high 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting, three rebounds and four assists to one turnover in his first summer league game. There were a few missed floaters near the rim, but he showed off his outside shot with a 5-10 performance on threes.

Mich like the Heat used Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr. as primary offensive options in last year’s summer league to explore different aspects of their games, it’s now Herro’s turn. It’s a plan Miami has followed in past summer leagues for players who are in line to make its 15-man roster.

Draft picks were able to begin signing their rookie deals Monday, but Herro has yet to sign his contract.

▪ The Heat’s 2019 second-round pick, Stanford forward KZ Okpala, is not part of the team’s summer league roster yet because of NBA rules that prevent Miami from completing — or discussing — his draft-night acquisition until Saturday. The expectation is that he’ll play for the Heat’s summer league team at some point in Las Vegas once his acquisition is finalized.

▪ Foward Yante Maten and guard Kendrick Nunn (the Heat signed both to standard contracts that are not fully guaranteed for next season) were held out of Monday’s summer league opener. As usual in summer league, Miami will rotate through sitting guys in certain games.

▪ The Heat continues the California Classic on Tuesday against the Kings at 11 p.m. — Miami’s second of three games in Sacramento. Tuesday’s contest will be aired on NBA TV.

