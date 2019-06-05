Malik Allen expected to be hired as Heat assistant coach. Here’s what to know

Derrick Jones Jr. speaks about his 2019 offseason Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr.: “I'm trying to come back next season with a game that no one has seen before." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr.: “I'm trying to come back next season with a game that no one has seen before."

It looks like the Heat will turn to one of its former players to fill out Erik Spoelstra’s coaching staff.

With Juwan Howard moving on to become the head coach at the University of Michigan, a league source confirmed that Malik Allen is expected to soon be hired by the Heat to fill Howard’s spot as an assistant coach on Spoelstra’s staff.

Allen, who turns 41 on June 27, spent this past season as an assistant coach with the Timberwolves, and he remained on Minnesota’s staff this offseason even after a coaching change was made from Tom Thibodeau to Ryan Saunders.

Allen, a 6-10 forward who spent the first three-plus seasons of his 10-year NBA playing career with the Heat after signing with Miami in 2001 as an undrafted free agent, also spent four seasons from 2014-18 as an assistant coach with the Pistons under former Heat coach Stan Van Gundy.

The hire makes sense with the Heat seemingly in need of an assistant coach who has NBA playing experience as a big man and/or experience coaching big men.

The Heat’s coaching staff under Spoelstra now includes assistant coaches Dan Craig, Chris Quinn (also director of player development), Octavio De La Grana (also a player development coach) and Allen, video coordinator/player development coach Eric Glass, player development coach Anthony Carter and shooting consultant Rob Fodor.

But there have been discussions within the organization about making Glass the coach of its G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Glass served as the Heat’s summer league coach last year, and just completed his ninth season with the Heat and his second under the title of video coordinator and player development coach after originally joining the organization as a video room intern in the summer of 2010.

Allen becomes the third member of the Heat’s coaching staff with NBA playing experience, joining Quinn and Carter. But Quinn and Carter were both guards.

“The most important thing is building relationships with your players,” Allen said this past season to the Bucks County Courier Times of serving as an assistant coach. “I’ve pretty much always had good relationships with them. With your coaches, it’s about the work and making sure everybody’s contributing and always looking to improve and get better because this business comes down to wins and losses and [if you] can your get guys better.”

Timberwolves All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns said of Allen to the Bucks County Courier Times: “He’s an amazing coach, a great mentor. He’s been doing a great job with us. With his NBA experience, it always great to have a coach who recently [played and] understands how the game is played.”

