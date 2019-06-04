What Heat’s Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr. are doing to improve their games

Riley: “Not a new culture, but to tightening the screws on a culture that sometimes erodes just a little bit.” Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Miami.

Center Bam Adebayo and forward Derrick Jones Jr. have been working out a lot together this offseason.

What have they noticed about each other’s games?

“Just him thinking the game now, his IQ has just shot through the roof,” Adebayo said of Jones on Tuesday as the pair of teammates made an appearance at Jose Marti Park Community Center, with the Heat celebrating the opening of its 19th Learn & Play Center.

“Just getting in the culture and really starting to understand it and grasping it, I think that’s the biggest thing that stands out to me. And him turning into a better leader, so he’s being more vocal — even if it’s just us two working out or if it’s in pick-up.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As for the impression Adebayo has left on Jones during offseason workouts, Jones said: “I’ve seen some big strides from Bam, just everything in his game. Bam isn’t just a back-to-the-basket type of guy. He’s shown everybody in the Heat organization that so far.

“He’s a shooter. Everybody should have known by now. He didn’t shoot them last year because that was something we didn’t need him to do at the time. But now the ball is going to be in Bam’s hands a little bit more, so Bam’s going to be shooting those shots. We want him to practice those shots, because when those shots come in the game, we don’t want him to be second-guessing himself.”

Adebayo, 21, and Jones, 22, are part of the Heat’s young core — along with Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow — that will be relied on to take a step forward this upcoming season with veterans Dwyane Wade retired and Udonis Haslem still undecided if he will continue his playing career.

“I mean they’ve already labeled us the young core,” Jones said. “It’s our time to step up and show that we’re going to go out there and do whatever it takes to get the win.”

That’s left Adebayo and Jones addressing weaknesses in their games this offseason to continue their on-court growth.

Adebayo, who averaged 8.9 points on 57.6 percent shooting, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.3 minutes while playing in all 82 games this past season, wants to continue to expand his game beyond the three-point line and become an improved playmaker off the dribble.

“I’m trying to turn toward where the game is going and just being a better version of that,” Adebayo said, with more big men making an impact on the perimeter in today’s NBA. “I’m just trying to get it all together and figure it out.”

Jones, who averaged career highs in points (7), rebounds (4) and minutes (19.2) while playing in a career-high 60 games (14 starts) this past season, is working to improve his outside shot and playmaking off the dribble.

“Not just one thing,” Jones said when asked what he’s worked on this offseason. “I’m really just working on everything in my game, pick-and-rolls, my shot, just different decision making on the floor, just getting to the rim and just doing everything I possibly can to help my team.

“It’s just me going into the offseason just working. I’m trying to come back next season with a game that no one has seen before.”

Jones is due $1.6 million for next season, but the salary is non-guaranteed. The full salary becomes guaranteed Aug. 1, and the Heat is expected to guarantee his contract to bring him back.

Could summer league again be part of Jones’ offseason? He played on the Heat’s summer league team last year and, while not expected to, still hasn’t completely ruled out doing it again this year.

“I haven’t talked to [the Heat] yet,” Jones said of his summer-league plans. “But, like I said, if they want me to play, I’m not going to come out and say no. That’s something that I never do. It’s actually me just going out there and putting in the reps that I put out. If they want me to play, then I’ll play. If not, I’m going to go out there and support my teammates.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Of the event at Jose Marti Park, Jones said: “It’s a great thing. I’m a kid that came from a similar background as these kids here and just people actually giving the time to care about the things that’s happening to these kids, it’s just a great thing.”

The Learn & Play Center will provide youth with a safe place to play and resources to help them explore their academic interests.

▪ With the athletic Adebayo and Jones working out together this offseason, Jones was asked if they’ve conducted their own dunk contest yet.

“We’re not going to do that,” Jones said with a smile. “He jumps a little higher than me. So we’re not going to do that.”

That would be surprising, considering Jones’ nickname is “Airplane Mode” because of a vertical leap that was once measured at 48 inches. Adebayo later laughed off Jones’ comment and made it clear Jones jumps higher than him.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL