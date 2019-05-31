NBA Draft: What to know about guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and his fit with the Heat

Spoelstra: “This season without question would be the growth of our young players” Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami.

Looking for guards who could be available for the Heat at pick No. 13 in the June 20 NBA Draft? Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes the list.

The 20-year-old Canadian prospect is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick after averaging 16.2 points on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.4 percent shooting on threes to go with 4.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.9 steals as a sophomore at Virginia Tech this past season.

With Alexander-Walker measuring at 6-4.25 and 204 pounds with a 6-9.5 wingspan at the Combine earlier this month, he’s a big guard who can play as both a point guard and shooting guard.

“I’m comfortable at the two, I’m comfortable at the one,” Alexander-Walker said during his session with reporters at the Combine. “I’ve been playing that my whole life. I’m just trying to be the best I can be and provide as much as I can at my position.”

The concern is there isn’t much upside when it comes to Alexander-Walker’s game because scouting reports say he doesn’t have the athleticism to consistently play above the rim. However, he projects to be an above average three-point shooter who has shown the ability to play off the ball with his movement away from the action and also on the ball in pick-and-rolls.

That versatility paired with a high basketball IQ makes Alexander-Walker, who is the cousin of Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an intriguing prospect.

NBADraft.net offered these NBA comparisons for Alexander-Walker: Spencer Dinwiddie and Jordan Clarkson.

WHAT ARE MOCK DRAFTS SAYING?

Most mock drafts have Alexander-Walker being taken after the Heat’s pick.

Sports Illustrated’s latest mock draft has the Pacers selecting Alexander-Walker at No. 18, The Athletic’s mock draft has the Spurs picking him at No. 19 and ESPN’s mock draft has the Celtics taking him at No. 20.

“What Alexander-Walker lacks in athletic upside and innate ability attacking the basket, he should be able to compensate for with feel and skill,” Sports Illustrated wrote.

The Athletic wrote: “Alexander-Walker has the type of high-IQ mindset that the Spurs look for in players, and pairs it with terrific shooting acumen. He’s creative off the bounce and in ball-screen situations, and hit 38.3 percent from three in his two years at Virginia Tech. He’ll likely go somewhere in the first round, with his range currently looking to be somewhere in the 15 to 25 vicinity.”

ESPN wrote: “Alexander-Walker is coming off an outstanding sophomore season, making significant strides on both ends of the floor. He has the perimeter shooting ability, length, feel and versatility Boston typically covets.”

BOTTOM LINE

While the concern is there isn’t much upside, Alexander-Walker is a prospect who could have a high floor. He projects to be a plus-shooter and has already displayed the versatility to play as a point guard, shooting guard, on the ball and off the ball.

As for his fit with the Heat, there is clearly a hole to fill at guard after the retirement of Dwyane Wade.

But after developing undrafted guards like Tyler Johnson and Rodney McGruder into rotation players in the past, using a lottery pick to select a prospect with a low ceiling but high floor wouldn’t seem to make too much sense for the Heat unless it truly believes Alexander-Walker can turn into a starting NBA guard on a playoff team.

Alexander-Walker seems to be more of a realistic option for the Heat if it decides to trade down for a later pick in the first round of the draft.

