Alonzo Mourning to represent Heat at next week’s NBA Draft lottery

Spoelstra: “This season without question would be the growth of our young players” Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday April 12, 2019 in Miami.

The Heat will be represented by a former player and current team executive at next week’s draft lottery.

Alonzo Mourning, who is the Heat’s vice president of player programs, will again represent the organization at the NBA Draft lottery on May 14 in Chicago, according to a team spokesman. Before joining the team’s front office, Mourning spent 11 seasons playing for the Heat.

It’s the third consecutive time the Heat has picked Mourning, 49, as the team’s lottery representative. The Hall of Famer also sat in front of the Heat logo in 2017 when it ended up with the No. 14 pick that turned into Bam Adebayo and in 2015 when it came away with the No. 10 pick that was used on Justise Winslow.

Heat general manager Andy Elisburg is also expected to be at the event, but he’ll be working behind the scenes at the actual lottery before the picks are unveiled to the public.

Miami will more than likely pick 13th in this year’s NBA Draft, but there’s still a chance it can move into the top four. As the No. 13 lottery seed, the Heat can come away from the lottery with the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 13 or No. 14 pick in the June 20 NBA Draft.

The Heat, Hornets and Kings each have a 4.7 percent chance of securing a top-four pick in the lottery.

Miami, Charlotte and Sacramento have a 1 percent chance at the top overall pick, which is expected to be Duke forward Zion Williamson. The three teams also have a 1.1 percent chance at the No. 2 pick, a 1.2 percent chance at the No. 3 pick and a 1.4 percent chance at the No. 4 pick.

If the Heat doesn’t move up, it will stick at No. 13 or fall to No. 14 if the Kings climb into the top four.

The Heat announced Sunday it will hold an NBA Draft lottery party on May 14 at AmericanAirlines Arena. The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with lottery results scheduled to be unveiled at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Center Bam Adebayo will make an appearance at the draft lottery party. The team also announced the first 500 in attendance will receive giveaways.

An RSVP at http://rsvp.heatexperience.com/DraftLotteryNT is required to attend the event.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL