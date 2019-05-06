Heat to host NBA Draft lottery party. Here are the details

Riley: “Not a new culture, but to tightening the screws on a culture that sometimes erodes just a little bit.” Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Miami.

While the Heat will more than likely pick 13th in the NBA Draft, there’s still a chance it can move into the top four.

The NBA Draft lottery will determine the Heat’s spot in the first round of the draft, with the team announcing Sunday that it will hold an NBA Draft lottery party on May 14 at AmericanAirlines Arena. The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with lottery results scheduled to be unveiled from Chicago at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Center Bam Adebayo will make an appearance at the draft-lottery party. The team also announced the first 500 in attendance will receive giveaways.

An RSVP at http://rsvp.heatexperience.com/DraftLotteryNT is required to attend the event.

The Heat posted a regular-season record of 39-43, tied with the Hornets and Kings for the best record among non-playoff teams. A random drawing to break the tie left Charlotte with the No. 12 seed for the NBA Draft lottery, Miami with the No. 13 seed and Sacramento with the No. 14 seed.

With the No. 13 lottery seed, the Heat can come away from the lottery with the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 13 or No. 14 pick in the June 20 NBA Draft.

The Heat, Hornets and Kings each have a 4.7 percent chance of securing a top-four pick in the lottery.

Miami, Charlotte and Sacramento have a 1 percent chance at the top overall pick, which is expected to be Duke forward Zion Williamson. The three teams also have a 1.1 percent chance at the No. 2 pick, a 1.2 percent chance at the No. 3 pick and a 1.4 percent chance at the No. 4 pick.

If the Heat doesn’t move up, it will stick at No. 13 or fall to No. 14 if the Kings climb into the top four.

This year marks the fourth time the Heat has been part of the draft lottery since 2008. Miami’s previous three appearances in the lottery resulted in Michael Beasley with the No. 2 pick in the 2008 draft, Justise Winslow with the No. 10 pick in the 2015 draft and Adebayo with the No. 14 pick in the 2017 draft.

While the Heat does have a first-round pick in this year’s two-round draft, it does not have a second-round selection. Miami currently doesn’t have a second-round pick until 2022.

CHAMPIONSHIP CHALMERS

Former Heat guard Mario Chalmers added a championship to his resume during the weekend.

Along with championships on the high school level, NCAA level and NBA level, Chalmers now has one on the international level. As a member of Virtus Bologna, he won the Champions League trophy in Belgium.

Chalmers, 32, decided to play for the Italian team in the middle of the season. He has played in 66 NBA games — all with the Grizzlies in 2017-18 — after rupturing his right Achilles tendon in March 2016.

“It means a lot to me, actually,” Chalmers said of the international championship in his postgame interview. “For me, coming back from an Achilles tear, just being what I’ve been through battling injuries, and having an organization take a chance on me and actually bring me out here, it’s a dream come true. It’s a blessing for me.”

Chalmers won two championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013. He averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 525 regular-season games over eight seasons with Miami.

“I got a lot of messages from my guys,” Chalmers said when asked if he received any words of encouragement from his former Heat teammates. “Ray Allen hit me up. D-Wade hit me up.

“It just shows that we’ve got a brotherhood and a bond beyond basketball. We support each other. That meant a lot for me to hear from those guys.”

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL