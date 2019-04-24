Viral photo of Wade crashing into Chrissy Teigen and John Legend becomes a work of art

Dwyane Wade falls into Chrissy Teigen, John Legend after taking shot Dwyane Wade crashed into Chrissy Teigen, John Legend while taking an off-balance shot at Tuesday's home finale. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dwyane Wade crashed into Chrissy Teigen, John Legend while taking an off-balance shot at Tuesday's home finale.

Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen received a commemorative photo from the final home game of Dwyane Wade’s NBA career.

And that photo is of Wade falling into the Hollywood power couple during the Heat’s win over the 76ers on April 9. The moment was captured by Miami Herald photographer Charles Trainor Jr.

Teigen posted a picture on Instagram of the giant framed photo with the caption, “oh my god someone sent us this giant work of art.” In the comments section, Spalding said they sent the gift.

The Wade-Legend-Teigen photo went viral soon after the April 9 game, with Teigen tweeting that night that Trainor’s picture was a “renaissance moment.”

“I had no idea,” Wade said following the Heat’s home finale when asked if he knew he had crashed into Legend and Teigen. “I had no idea, man, but when I looked back and saw it was John and Chrissy, luckily the game was still going on and I had to keep going, but I was just like ‘Dang.’ My whole back was wet. John had beer all over him. Luckily, we’re friends.”

