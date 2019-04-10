Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade topples over Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at last home game

Dwyane Wade falls into Chrissy Teigen, John Legend after taking shot

Dwyane Wade crashed into Chrissy Teigen, John Legend while taking an off-balance shot at Tuesday's home finale. By
Up Next
Dwyane Wade crashed into Chrissy Teigen, John Legend while taking an off-balance shot at Tuesday's home finale. By

It’s the picture that everyone is talking about.

Even non-basketball fans.

Of all the thousands of pictures taken of Dwyane Wade’s at Tuesday’s last home game as a Miami Heat player at AmericanAirlines Arena, the one getting big-time shares is a funny one.

After a shot, Wade crashed into the front row folks. The moment was captured by Miami Herald photographer Charles Trainor Jr.

The NBA star didn’t just barrel into regular people. Wade smashed into Hollywood power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Call it one last crash:

Legend and Teigen both look shocked and slightly in pain (at last check Flash weighed in at about 220 pounds).

Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, later Instagrammed her husband’s crash with the caption: “John Legend did not, I repeat, did not drop his drink. And this is why we are friends. Dinner’s on us in LA.”

It’s true. His cup is intact, with straw.

The R&B singer tweeted a video of his face looking damp and showing his cup of a clear liquid half full: “Still got my drank.”

Teigen, laughing, wipes his face with a tissue.

The model also tweeted that Trainor’s picture was a “renaissance moment.”

Big-time celebrities weighed on Union’s post in like Demi Lovato, who wrote, “This is amazing!”

Rapper Lil Jon just posted three laughing emojis.

Reese Witherspoon chimed in, summing up the hilariousness, with “Holy....”

  Comments  

Read Next

How Heat’s lottery odds stand entering finale. And where Wade stands on all-time lists

Barry Jackson

How Heat’s lottery odds stand entering finale. And where Wade stands on all-time lists

Heat notes on Miami’s lottery odds, Dwyane Wade’s standing on NBA lists and a subplot of the Nets beating out the Heat for a playoff spot, slightly bettering their odds at a shot at presumed No. 1 pick Zion Williamson.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MIAMI HEAT
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service