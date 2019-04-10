Dwyane Wade topples over Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at last home game

Dwyane Wade falls into Chrissy Teigen, John Legend after taking shot Dwyane Wade crashed into Chrissy Teigen, John Legend while taking an off-balance shot at Tuesday's home finale. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dwyane Wade crashed into Chrissy Teigen, John Legend while taking an off-balance shot at Tuesday's home finale.

It’s the picture that everyone is talking about.

Even non-basketball fans.

Of all the thousands of pictures taken of Dwyane Wade’s at Tuesday’s last home game as a Miami Heat player at AmericanAirlines Arena, the one getting big-time shares is a funny one.

After a shot, Wade crashed into the front row folks. The moment was captured by Miami Herald photographer Charles Trainor Jr.

The NBA star didn’t just barrel into regular people. Wade smashed into Hollywood power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Call it one last crash:

Legend and Teigen both look shocked and slightly in pain (at last check Flash weighed in at about 220 pounds).

Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, later Instagrammed her husband’s crash with the caption: “John Legend did not, I repeat, did not drop his drink. And this is why we are friends. Dinner’s on us in LA.”

Still got my drank pic.twitter.com/89sD3X2ApD — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 10, 2019

It’s true. His cup is intact, with straw.

The R&B singer tweeted a video of his face looking damp and showing his cup of a clear liquid half full: “Still got my drank.”

Teigen, laughing, wipes his face with a tissue.

The model also tweeted that Trainor’s picture was a “renaissance moment.”

Big-time celebrities weighed on Union’s post in like Demi Lovato, who wrote, “This is amazing!”

Rapper Lil Jon just posted three laughing emojis.





Reese Witherspoon chimed in, summing up the hilariousness, with “Holy....”