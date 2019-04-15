Miami Heat

Zion Williamson declares for NBA draft. Here are the Miami Heat’s chances to get him

Duke freshman Zion Williamson sits behind the Oscar Robertson Trophy at a news conference where he was awarded the U.S. Basketball Writers Association College Player of the Year award at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Duke freshman Zion Williamson sits behind the Oscar Robertson Trophy at a news conference where he was awarded the U.S. Basketball Writers Association College Player of the Year award at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Charlie Neibergall AP

Surprising absolutely no one, Zion Williamson took to Instagram on Monday to declare for the 2019 NBA draft after wrapping up his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils. The All-American power forward has been viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick for most most of the past six months, which has made him the prize for tanking NBA teams this season.

Williamson’s future team won’t be determined, however, until next month when the league holds the annual NBA draft lottery in Chicago. The Miami Heat probably won’t get a chance to draft the freshman sensation, but there’s still a miniscule chance. The Heat finished tied for the NBA’s 12th worst record in the regular season and a random drawing determined it will have the 13th best odds to land the No. 1 pick — and, effectively, the rights to Williamson — in the draft. Miami has a 1.0 percent chance to land the top pick in June.

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

The odds are slightly more likely for the Heat to get a top three pick, which would give them a shot at other All-Star talents -- likely Murray State Racers point guard Ja Morant or Duke shooting guard R.J. Barrett. The Heat has a 3.3 percent chance to grab a top three pick and a 4.8 percent chance to land in the top four. If Miami doesn’t move up, the Heat will stick at No. 13 or move down to No. 14 if the Sacramento Kings climb into the top four.

The New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns are all tied with the best odds to land Williamson after the NBA overhauled its lottery system. All three teams, which finished with the three worst records in the league, have a 14.0 percent chance to pick No. 1. The Chicago Bulls have the fourth best odds at 12.5 percent, while the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards, a pair of Southeast Division teams, have a 10.5-percent and 9.0-percent chance at No. 1, respectively.

  Comments  

Read Next

Here’s what Winslow hopes to figure out, and why Spoelstra won’t label him with a position
Video media Created with Sketch.

Miami Heat

Here’s what Winslow hopes to figure out, and why Spoelstra won’t label him with a position

In his four NBA seasons, Justise Winslow has played basically every position with the Miami Heat. From point guard to the wing spots to an undersized power forward to a small-ball center as a rookie in the playoffs.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MIAMI HEAT
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service