As the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament was happening last month, UCF center Tacko Fall was a main talking point, specifically how he would stack up against Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson.

On the national stage, the 7-foot-6 Fall blocked Williamson and held his own, despite foul trouble that led to fouling out late in the second half.

Williamson is considered the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, and he declared for the draft Monday.

Most experts agree.

A former NBA player and champion feels the No. 1 pick is someone else.

Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, tweeted Fall is the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

“I like how he attacks first instead of figuring out where the little guys are at,” Metta World Peace tweeted. “I’m not sure who taught him this, but he will be [a] Pro basketball champ one day.”

Fall, a senior, is projected, according to NBADraft.net, to go near the end of the draft.

Metta World Peace played at St. John’s before an NBA career with several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won the NBA title in 2010.