Miami Heat

Is Dwyane Wade or Dan Marino Miami’s best athlete? Marino says there’s a clear answer

Dwyane Wade on last game: ‘Nope, yall not about to make me cry before this game’

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) talks to fans and his teammates during a goodbye ceremony before his last NBA regular season game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. By
Up Next
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) talks to fans and his teammates during a goodbye ceremony before his last NBA regular season game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. By

It’s a debate that has gone on for some time now in the Miami sports world — and one that will likely continue until the next superstar comes through town.

Who had a bigger impact on the Miami sports scene: the Miami Dolphins’ Dan Marino or the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade?

Hours before Wade played the final game of his 16-year NBA career on Wednesday in Brooklyn, Marino decided to settle the debate, at least in his eyes, once and for all when he posted a congratulatory message on Twitter.



“Congratulations @DwyaneWade on a amazing career,” Marino wrote. “Thank you for all of the memories. No one in Miami has done it better than you. Miami is #WadeCounty.”

Both players clearly have their merits. Marino led the Dolphins through their best stretch in franchise history and held a plethora of NFL passing records by the time he retired in 1999 after 17 seasons in Miami. Wade was the centerpiece in the Heat’s rise to national prominence, with 13 NBA All-Star appearances while bringing three NBA championships home to Miami.

Wade, who scored 30 points in his final home game on Tuesday (a 122-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers), was taken aback by the comment.

“Man iam so humbled by these words,” Wade wrote back. “Thank you @DanMarino you set the bar high and i [just] wanted to reach it.”

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

Related stories from Miami Herald
Jordan McPherson

Jordan McPherson is a high school and general assignment sports reporter for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.
  Comments  

Read Next

What now? Dwyane Wade retiring leaves Miami sports as starless as ever | Opinion

Greg Cote

What now? Dwyane Wade retiring leaves Miami sports as starless as ever | Opinion

Dwyane Wade’s retirement packs a punch from every angle. It leaves us with gratitude, with championships, with memories that feel like family heirlooms. But it also takes from us the last player we had who was truly great.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MIAMI HEAT
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service