Is Dwyane Wade or Dan Marino Miami’s best athlete? Marino says there’s a clear answer

Dwyane Wade on last game: 'Nope, yall not about to make me cry before this game'

It’s a debate that has gone on for some time now in the Miami sports world — and one that will likely continue until the next superstar comes through town.

Who had a bigger impact on the Miami sports scene: the Miami Dolphins’ Dan Marino or the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade?

Hours before Wade played the final game of his 16-year NBA career on Wednesday in Brooklyn, Marino decided to settle the debate, at least in his eyes, once and for all when he posted a congratulatory message on Twitter.

Congratulations @DwyaneWade on a amazing career. Thank you for all of the memories. No one in Miami has done it better than you. Miami is #WadeCounty pic.twitter.com/T8iIUo0wlk — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) April 10, 2019

"Congratulations @DwyaneWade on a amazing career," Marino wrote. "Thank you for all of the memories. No one in Miami has done it better than you. Miami is #WadeCounty."

Both players clearly have their merits. Marino led the Dolphins through their best stretch in franchise history and held a plethora of NFL passing records by the time he retired in 1999 after 17 seasons in Miami. Wade was the centerpiece in the Heat’s rise to national prominence, with 13 NBA All-Star appearances while bringing three NBA championships home to Miami.

Wade, who scored 30 points in his final home game on Tuesday (a 122-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers), was taken aback by the comment.

Man iam so humbled by these words. Thank you @DanMarino you set the bar high and i jus wanted to reach it. https://t.co/VzKiJSEwqR — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 10, 2019

"Man iam so humbled by these words," Wade wrote back. "Thank you @DanMarino you set the bar high and i [just] wanted to reach it."

