Heat officially out of luxury tax after Clippers claim Rodney McGruder

Spoelstra reflects on the impact of McGruder Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reflects on the impact of Rodney McGruder this season after the Heat beats Knicks 110 - 87 on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reflects on the impact of Rodney McGruder this season after the Heat beats Knicks 110 - 87 on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.

The Heat is officially not a luxury-tax team.

The Clippers claimed wing player Rodney McGruder and his expiring contract worth $1.5 million off waivers before Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. McGruder was released by the Heat on Sunday following its loss in Toronto.

With the Clippers claiming McGruder, the Heat avoids paying a luxury tax this season, which has become a priority with Miami facing long playoff odds entering Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia.

McGruder is not eligible to compete in the playoff since he was waived after March 1, but the Clippers now have McGruder’s early Bird rights as he enters free agency this offseason. The Clippers have until June 29 to submit a qualifying offer to make McGruder a restricted free agent.

Besides not wanting to pay the tax this season, the Heat also wanted to avoid becoming a repeater tax team, which happens when a team is over the tax three times over a four-year period.

With the Heat already near the luxury-tax line for 2019-20, it would have been in danger of paying the tax in back-to-back seasons if it would have kept McGruder and ended this season as a luxury-tax team. That would have put pressure on the Heat to avoid the luxury tax for a third consecutive season in 2020-21, which is the year Miami hopes to pursue big-name players with cap space, because it would have made the Heat a repeater tax team.

Being a repeater tax team carries consequences that include a more punitive tax rate and that can limit player acquisitions, to an extent. A team’s tax bill is determined Wednesday, the final day of the regular season.

McGruder appeared in 66 games and started 45 for the Heat this season, averaging 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while averaging 23.5 minutes and shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point range. He appeared in 162 games for the Heat over three seasons, with 112 starts, and averaged 6.7 points.

McGruder helped lead the Heat’s G League affiliate to a championship in 2015-16, then earned a contract with the Heat after impressing Miami during summer league play in 2016.

With McGruder now off the roster, the Heat is left with 13 players — two below the league limit. The deadline for the Heat to fill out its 15-man roster is prior to Wednesday’s game in Brooklyn, and such maneuvering for two additional players would give the Heat rights to those players in the offseason and would not impact its ability to avoid the luxury tax this season.

