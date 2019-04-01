Heat rally falls short in loss to Boston

A night that began horrifically for the Heat – with a 23-point deficit in Boston and discouraging early returns on the opposing scoreboard – ended up better than it could have been.

Though the Heat ultimately succumbed to Boston, 110-105, after an impressive second-half rally, Miami stayed in playoff position, by virtue of Orlando’s loss to Toronto.

At one point, the three teams that are battling Miami for three playoff spots (Detroit, Brooklyn and Orlando) were all winning Monday. But all three ended up losing.

That left Miami still eighth in the East, a half game ahead of Orlando. Miami also remained one game behind Detroit and one-half behind Brooklyn.

The Heat opened 2 for 12 from the field in falling behind 20-4 and then 30-8.

Goran Dragic (30 points), Dwyane Wade ( 17 points, 7 assists) and Bam Adebayo ( 19 points, 13 boards) fueled a Heat rally that drew Miami within 95-92 with just over six minutes left. A Wade turnaround again drew the Heat within three (103-100) with two minutes left. But Kyrie Irving then converted a three-point play and the Celtics held on.

The Heat – playing without injured Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder –also lost Derrick Jones Jr. to a knee injury. Jones departed for good at halftime and will be re-evaluated on Tuesday in Miami. James Johnson started the second half in his place.

Meanwhile, Kelly Olynyk qualified for a $1 million incentive bonus by reaching 1700 minutes, a development that locks the Heat into paying a luxury tax this season. Dion Waiters struggled though a 5 for 14 night. Kyrie Irving scored 25 for Boston.