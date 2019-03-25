Even in middle of big game vs. Magic, here’s how Heat plans to take in Bosh’s moment

Tuesday’s game against the Magic is one of the most important of the Heat’s season.

Both teams are battling for one of the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spots, with No. 8 Miami entering Monday just one game ahead of No. 9 Orlando with nine regular-season games left to play. The Magic began a back-to-back set Monday against the 76ers.

But Tuesday’s game at AmericanAirlines Arena isn’t big enough to overshadow Chris Bosh’s moment. Even in the middle of a game that could end up deciding the Heat’s playoff fate, coach Erik Spoelstra plans to have the entire team on the court when Bosh’s No. 1 jersey is retired by the organization in a halftime ceremony.

“If I have to sacrifice some of my board and chalk talk, so be it. Whatever,” Spoelstra said after Monday’s practice. “I want them to see that, us honoring one of our greats, one of our champions. That will have far more impact than anything we can be talking about on the board.”

This doesn’t mean the Heat isn’t taking Tuesday’s contest seriously. Point guard Goran Dragic classified it as a “must win.”

Orlando leads the season series against Miami 2-1, and a third victory Tuesday would clinch the tiebreaker over the Heat should they finish tied in the standings.

“We have great respect for them and what they’ve done, particularly recently,” Spoelstra said of the Magic. “They’re playing really good basketball. And you wouldn’t expect anything less from a Steve Clifford-coached team. We’re treating this like a playoff game, they’re treating it like a playoff game, and that’s the way it should be. Everybody feels alive on both sides.

“We want it to be a great night. We’re celebrating one of our favorites, one of our greats. I think it’s going to be an electric atmosphere. It should be fun.”

Even with the stakes attached to the game, Dwyane Wade approves of Spoelstra’s halftime plan.

“We’ll come [into the locker room] real quick and coach will give us what we need and then we’ll go right back out,” Wade said. “It will be cool. I think it’s great for the young guys to see what your vision is. Hopefully one day, you can see your jersey go up in the rafters.

“To be able to see that of a player they’ve heard, and some of them have seen, that meant a lot to this organization. It’s great for Chris and his family. The way that his career ended is not ideal for any player, but this moment is a good moment. It’s a celebratory moment, so we all can’t wait to celebrate it with him.”

What is the moment going to be like for Bosh, who averaged 18 points on 49.6 percent shooting and 7.3 rebounds in 384 regular-season games and won two NBA championships with the Heat before his playing career came to an end due to blood clot issues?

“I’m not much of an emotional person, to be honest with you,” Bosh said. “Although it will be emotional, it’s not going to be crazy. I think it will just be time for reflection. Whatever emotions come, just let it be that.

“I know that it’s going to be a time to just think back and remember, and really reflect on how I got to this point and how proud I am.”

▪ Justise Winslow, who missed Monday’s practice because of food poisoning, is questionable for Tuesday’s game with a right thigh bruise. Winslow has sat out each of the Heat’s past five games with his injury.

Rodney McGruder is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game Tuesday because of left knee soreness.