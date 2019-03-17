Bad news for Heat. Justise Winslow unavailable, Dwyane Wade doubtful vs. Hornets

The Heat will be shorthanded for Sunday’s game against the Hornets at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Justise Winslow has been ruled out due to a right thigh bruise and Dwyane Wade is doubtful due to a right hip bruise.

It marks the eighth game Winslow has missed this season — four because of right hamstring soreness, one because of right ankle soreness, two because of left knee soreness and now one because of a right thigh bruise. Winslow, who is averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists, had started 38 of the previous 41 games at point guard.

“It’s a thigh-hip bruise, so that would be tough to tell,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said when asked if Winslow’s injury could force him to miss multiple games.

With Winslow out, Goran Dragic could return to the Heat’s starting lineup Sunday. He has not started a game since a Dec. 10 loss to the Lakers, before undergoing right knee surgery on Dec. 19.

Wade has missed 10 games in his final NBA season — seven because of paternity leave, one because of general soreness, one because of an illness and one because of right knee soreness. The last game he missed came in a Jan. 30 home loss to the Bulls.

Wade is averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in a sixth man role for the Heat this season.

▪ Thunder All-Star guard Russell Westbrook will miss Monday night’s game against the Heat at Chesapeake Energy Arena, unless the NBA rescinds his technical foul from Saturday’s loss to the Warriors.

Westbrook received his 16th technical foul of the season when he argued and called for a foul against Klay Thompson in the second quarter of Saturday’s defeat. A player’s 16th technical automatically earns him a $5,000 fine and one-game suspension.

“I understand sometimes when those guys are going in there and they’re getting hit and they’re getting fouled, it’s hard,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said to reporters. “And these guys invest a lot into the game and they invest a lot into it. Obviously, I want Russell playing and I want him out there, but we’ll see what happens, how this all shakes out.”

In the Thunder’s win over the Heat on Feb. 1, Westbrook finished with a triple-double stat line of 14 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.