How shooting, confidence fueled — then injury derailed — Justise Winslow against Bucks

On select occasions this season, Dwyane Wade has used his customary jersey exchange as a chance to share a moment with a player not involved with the game that just took place. The aftermath of the Miami Heat’s 113-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday was one of those occasions.

Wade began communicating with Ryan Shazier in the lead-up to the game and found out the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker would be in attendance at AmericanAirlines Arena. Wade wanted to show his appreciation for Shazier and the medical battle the South Floridian has waged since suffering a spinal injury in 2017.