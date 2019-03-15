Required to add 14th player to roster, Heat signs guard Charles Cooke

The Heat was required by league rule to add a 14th player to its roster Friday, and it did so by signing guard Charles Cooke to a 10-day contract.

Cooke, who spent time with the Heat during the preseason, has been with the organization’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, this season. Cooke will remain in Sioux Falls to begin his 10-day contract.

The 24-year-old has averaged 14.2 points on 47.6 percent shooting from the field and 35.2 percent shooting from three-point range, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 37 games with the Skyforce.





As far as NBA experience, Cooke played 13 games with the Pelicans as one of their two-way contract players last season. He averaged 0.5 points and shot 2 of 14 from the field and 1 of 8 on threes in his lone NBA stint before signing with the Heat on Friday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

By league rule, the Heat was required to add a 14th player no later than 14 days after dropping to 13.

The Heat was left with 13 players when Emanuel Terry’s 10-day contract expired March 1. Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten, signed to two-way contracts, do not count among those 13.

The Heat was originally left with 13 players when it traded Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to Phoenix for Ryan Anderson last month. But Miami was required to add a 14th player no later than 14 days after dropping to 13, which is when it added Terry on Feb. 20.

By signing players to 10-day contracts and then going to back to 13 players for another 14 days, the Heat keeps alive the possibility of being able to slip under the luxury tax threshold this season.

BATTIOKE NIGHT

Heat executive Shane Battier helped raise over $150,000 on Thursday at his annual Battioke karaoke event at Ball & Chain in Miami.

As always, proceeds from Battioke went to benefit The Battier Take Charge Foundation, which provides educational resources to underprivileged children. One of his biggest current initiatives is a scholarship program at Miami Central High School.

“This year we are graduating 22 kids,” Battier said, “who will receive help in the form of a scholarship when they graduate.”

One of the highlights from the karaoke night included Battier playing the role of Lady Gaga in a performance of “Shallow.” But Heat general manager Andy Elisburg took home the Battioke Championship belt with his rendition of “Soul Man” by the Blues Brothers.

Among those in attendance were Heat players Kelly Olynyk and Duncan Robinson, NFL wide receiver Pierre Garcon and former offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie, and wrestler Big Show.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Dwyane Wade, listed as questionable for Friday against the Bucks because of a bruised right elbow, will play in his usual role as super substitute. Wade has missed 10 games in his final NBA season — seven because of paternity leave, one because of general soreness, one because of an illness and one because of right knee soreness. The last game he missed came in a Jan. 30 home loss to the Bulls.

▪ Forward Yante Maten rejoined the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat announced Thursday. Maten, who is under a two-way contract with the Heat, is averaging 24.4 points and 9.4 rebounds in 25 games with the Skyforce this season.