Podcast: A discussion about the Heat’s place in the Eastern Conference playoff race

Don’t look now, but the Heat is in control of the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot.
After Wednesday’s win over the Pistons, the No. 8 Heat (32-35) is two games ahead of the No. 9 Magic and No. 10 Hornets with less than a month remaining in the regular season. Miami is also now just two games behind No. 7 Detroit and 2.5 games behind No. 6 Brooklyn in the East standings.
On the latest episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, discuss the Heat’s place in the East’s playoff race and examine what’s working right now. One thing that’s working is Miami’s new starting lineup, which has outscored teams by 35 points over the past eight games.
Will the Heat’s new rotation stick for the rest of the season, with Dwyane Wade, Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside playing off the bench?
Wilson and Chiang also have a discussion about the Heat’s young core of Bam Adebayo, Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow, and how big of a role they’ve played in this season’s playoff push compared to past years. In the end, that’s been the most encouraging development of Miami’s season.
