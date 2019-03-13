Dominant third quarter vs. Pistons helps make it productive night for Heat’s playoff push

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 108-74 win over the Detroit Pistons (34-33) on Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. It marked the Heat’s most lopsided win of the season.

1. That was a pretty perfect third quarter for the Heat (32-35).

Entering halftime with a five-point lead, Miami broke open the game by outscoring Detroit 33-8 in the third quarter. At the end of the period, the Heat led by 30.

How bad was it for the Pistons?

Miami started the quarter on a 21-0 run, its longest unanswered run of the season.

Detroit didn’t score its first point of the quarter until there was 5:27 remaining and didn’t make its first field goal of the quarter until there was 2:52 remaining. The Pistons shot 2 of 16 from the field and 0 of 10 on threes in the third.

Meanwhile, the Heat shot 10 of 20 from the field, 4 of 6 on threes and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the third. Seven players scored for Miami in the period, led by seven from Bam Adebayo.

The Pistons’ eight points tied for the second-fewest a team has scored in a quarter this season. It also marked just the eighth time in Heat history that its won a quarter by 25 or more points.

And get this, there have now been four quarters this season that a team has held its opponent to eight points or fewer. The Heat is responsible for three of them — the fourth quarter of a win over the Clippers on Dec. 8, the first quarter of a win over the Bucks on Dec. 22 and Wednesday’s win over the Pistons.

2. It was a good night for the Heat’s young core.

The trio of Bam Adebayo (10 points, five rebounds and one assist), Josh Richardson (13 points, eight rebounds and five assists) and Justise Winslow (16 points, five rebounds and two assists) combined for 39 points on 15-of-24 (62.5 percent) shooting, 18 rebounds and eight assists against the Pistons.

The Heat is now 8-2 this season with Adebayo, Richardson and Winslow in the starting lineup.

3. After a record number of threes was made against the Heat, it finally faced an opponent that went cold from long range.

The Heat allowed 40 three-pointers on 48.2 percent shooting from deep over its previous two games, including a franchise record 21 threes in Sunday’s loss to the Raptors. But on Wednesday, the Pistons finished just 8 of 37 (21.6 percent) on threes.

Miami, which shot 11 of 28 from three-point range against Detroit, is 20-13 this season when finishing a game with more threes than its opponent.

In the Heat’s 23-point loss to the Pistons on Feb. 23, Detroit made seven more threes than Miami.

4. If there was a game James Johnson was going to end his run of “DNP-CDs,” Wednesday’s matchup against the Pistons made sense.

The Heat doesn’t have many players who can defend Pistons All-Star forward Blake Griffin’s mixture of strength and athleticism. But Johnson is one of them. Throw in the fact that Heat big man Bam Adebayo, who started the game defending Griffin, was forced to the bench after picking up his second foul midway through the first quarter, and a Johnson appearance looked to be a real possibility.

But Johnson, who is in the second season of a four-year, $60 million contract, spent the entire game on the bench once again. He’s been an active scratch in six consecutive games and has not played since the Heat’s loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia on Feb. 21, with a shoulder injury keeping him out for four games before coming back and receiving these DNP-CDs.

Without Johnson, the Heat leaned on Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr. to defend Griffin, who finished with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting and three turnovers in 30 minutes.

Johnson, 32, is averaging 7.8 points on 42.9 percent shooting and 3.2 rebounds in 41 games this season.

5. It was a productive night for the Heat and its playoff push. The Heat strengthened its hold on the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot.

Miami’s win over Detroit paired with Orlando’s loss to the Wizards on Wednesday moved the Heat two games ahead of the No. 9 Magic and No. 10 Hornets. Miami is also now two games behind No. 7 Detroit in the East standings.

With just 15 regular-season games remaining, the Heat is in a good spot right now. But with nine of its final 13 games coming on the road, there’s still a long way to go before Miami can feel comfortable with its spot in the standings.