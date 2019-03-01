A bench role? Dragic: ‘I’m here to win games. That’s the only thing that matters to me.’

Erik Spoelstra has been faced with difficult rotation decisions throughout the season.

Whether it was working Dion Waiters back from a year-long absence following ankle surgery or trying to find Wayne Ellington minutes before he was traded last month, Spoelstra’s job has not been easy with a roster that’s full of rotation-level players.

Waiters didn’t make it easier when he was fined for publicly venting about his lack of playing time before eventually becoming part of the Heat’s starting lineup. Ellington’s agent had conversations with Heat officials regarding his limited role and his future with the team during his string of DNPs.

But Goran Dragic, who made his first All-Star Game last season, doesn’t mind the Heat’s patient approach as he works behind the scenes to regain the strength in his legs after undergoing December surgery on his right knee. The 32-year-old point guard has played in four games since returning from the injury, and he has been used as a reserve in each one entering Saturday’s home matchup against the Nets.

“For me, it’s no difference,” Dragic said when asked for the differences between starting and coming off the bench. “I talked to Spo, and I understand I was gone for two and a half months. I know I need to get my legs back and I need to get in shape.

“I told him when we were having a conversation, I said, ‘Spo, don’t think about me. We’re going to figure out things.’ I know I can’t just go in and be a starter. So for me, I go day by day. My focus is on my rehab. I’m still not done. I still have a lot of stuff to do to try to get my leg stronger. That’s it, basically. In the minutes I play, I just try to help my team. That’s the most important thing right now.”

Dragic has definitely helped the team since returning. After showing some rust in his first two games back, he has provided a lift off Miami’s bench with 27 points in Wednesday’s win over the Warriors and 21 points, five rebounds and five assists in Thursday’s loss to the Rockets.

Since returning from knee surgery, Dragic has averaged 15.5 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 41.2 percent shooting on the threes and 17-of-17 shooting from the foul line in a bench role. He has played an average of 20.9 minutes during this stretch as he works his way back from the injury, which is down from last season’s average of 31.7 minutes per game.

“First of all, you need to be honest with yourself,” said Dragic, who has played with a bulky brace on his right knee since the surgery. “I’m not 100 percent ready. I can’t play 30 minutes. If I do that, probably I would put my career in jeopardy and I can get hurt again. So that’s why I need to be smart. Day by day, the leg is getting stronger and I feel more comfortable. This is the whole approach to me. I don’t want to force something that’s not there.”

Justise Winslow, who finished Thursday’s loss in Houston with 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, continues to thrive in Dragic’s spot as the Heat’s starting point guard. Would Dragic be OK with a long-term bench role to keep the emerging 22-year-old Winslow in a starting role?

“Whatever coach wants. I already talked to him,” said Dragic, who started his first 260 games with the Heat before coming off the bench in the past four games. “We’ll see. I’m here to win games. That’s the only thing that matters to me.”

Dragic said there’s no pain in his knee, and his conditioning hasn’t been an issue. The next step is strengthening his quadriceps and hips because “my legs get fatigued.”

While Dragic is inching closer to pre-injury form, he doesn’t know exactly when he will get there. It may not even be this season, but making his return immediately after the All-Star break was enough for him.

“I only had one date in mind and that was the first game after the All-Star break because when I talked with Pat [Riley], I said, ‘Pat, this is the day I want to circle on my calendar. This is the day I want to be back,’” Dragic said. “And I was available in Philly. Of course, it didn’t happen. But I was there, so I was happy with that one.

“I stayed home [when I was injured], but every day — even for the All-Star break — I was in the gym and working out so I could be back. This was my only day. Right now, I don’t want to put that pressure on me. I just go with the flow and I’ll be OK.”