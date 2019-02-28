Rockets rally behind 58 points from James Harden to beat Heat

How did the Heat follow up its most dramatic and best win of the season? With another dramatic 48 minutes.

But this one resulted in a loss, as the Rockets rallied from a 21-point deficit to defeat the Heat 121-118 on Thursday at Toyota Center. This came one night after Miami defeated the two-time defending NBA champion Warriors on a dramatic game-winning shot at the buzzer from Dwyane Wade.

Thursday’s contest came down to the wire, too, but James Harden’s 58-point performance was just too much for the Heat to overcome. Harden shot 16 of 32 from the field, 8 of 18 on threes and 18 of 18 from the free-throw line to finish with the most points a player has ever recorded against Miami in the regular season or playoffs.

The Heat looked to be in control with a 21-point lead with 8:44 remaining in the third quarter. But Houston outscored Miami 60-36 the rest of the way.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

Even then, Miami still had chances down the stretch. Dion Waiters missed a potential game-tying three with eight seconds to play, and Harden grabbed the rebound and ran the clock out.

In the loss, Miami turned in one of its best offensive performances of the season. The Heat shot 51.9 percent from the field and 15 of 28 on threes for the game, but made just 35.3 of its shots in the fourth quarter.

Kelly Oylynk and Goran Dragic each scored a team-high 21 for Miami. Justise Winslow finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Even after Thursday’s loss, Miami remains at No. 10 in the Eastern Conference behind No. 9 Charlotte and No. 8 Orlando. The Heat is one game behind the eighth and final playoff spot occupied by the Magic, which also defeated the Warriors on Thursday.

Next up for the Heat is a Saturday home game against the Nets, which is in the East’s sixth-place spot. The contest marks the start of an eight-game span for the Heat that includes seven games at AmericanAirlines Arena.