Here’s the latest on James Johnson’s injured shoulder. He’s doubtful for Saturday’s game

By Anthony Chiang

February 22, 2019 04:16 PM

After an X-ray on James Johnson’s injured left shoulder returned negative, an MRI revealed a slight left AC sprain, the Heat announced Friday.

The 32-year-old power forward is doubtful to play in Saturday’s home game against the Pistons.

Johnson injured his left shoulder during Thursday’s loss to the 76ers and exited the game with 8:31 remaining in the second quarter. He did not return, finishing with three points and one rebound in seven minutes of action.

Johnson has played as a reserve in each of the Heat’s past six games. He’s made 33 starts at power forward this season.

Johnson, who is in the second season of a four-year, $60 million contract, missed the first 15 games of the year as he recovered from May surgery to repair a sports hernia. He’s struggled to make a consistent impact, averaging 7.8 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season.

Aside from the 15 games Johnson was unavailable for due to offseason surgery, he’s missed just one other game and it was because of an illness.

Point guard Goran Dragic is questionable to play Saturday against the Pistons. He’s missed the Heat’s past 31 games because of a right knee injury that required surgery in December.

