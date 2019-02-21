Heat leads late but loses to 76ers

You wouldn’t have expected much in Miami’s daunting first post-All Star break assignment, certainly not on a night when Miami opened 3 for 17 on threes, Josh Richardson’s shot was off early and Hassan Whiteside was outscored by a gangly fellow named Boban 16-0 in the first half.

And yet, here was the Heat ahead by one with under two minutes left, at Philadelphia, and with a chance to pull into a tie for the seventh seed in the East.

Instead, Miami ultimately succumbed Thursday, losing 106-102, on a night Philadelphia was without injured center Joel Embiid and Miami played a 31st game in a row without Goran Dragic.

After a Dwyane Wade basket capped a 7-0 run and put Miami up 97-96 with under three minutes left, Wade (19 points) followed a Ben Simmons score with another basket.

But the aforementioned Boban (as in 7-3 center Boban Marjanovic) then hit two free throws to put the 76ers up for good. Wade then missed a jumper and JJ Redick hit a three-pointer. Dion Waiters (18 points) then saw him three-pointer roll off the rim and that was essentially all for Miami’s upset bid.

Marjanovic outscored Whiteside 16-0 in the first half and 19-4 for the game, while also outrebounding him 12 to 5, with Whiteside logging just 21 minutes.

The Heat got one injured player back – Derrick Jones Jr – but lost one when James Johnson departed for good with a shoulder injury in the second quarter. Jones provided a lift, with nine points and two second-half dunks off passes from Wade.

Even with Richardson off his game initially, Miami hung around thanks to good work from Justise Winslow (11 points, 7 rebounds before fouling out), Wade, Kelly Olynyk (15 points), Waiters and Jones.

Richardson made three baskets in the fourth and closed with 15 points.

With Philadelphia going small, Olynyk played center for a sizable chunk of the fourth quarter in a smaller lineup with Jones Jr. at power forward before Bam Adebayo replaced Olynyk with Miami down 96-90 and just over five minute left. Miami then went on a 7-0 run.

Ultimately, Thursday’s effort wasn’t enough, with Miami (26-31) falling one half game behind No. 8 Detroit and one game behind No. 7 Charlotte.

Philadelphia got 18 from Jimmy Butler, 23 from Tobias Harris and 21 points and 7 rebounds from Ben Simmons.