Heat’s Dwyane Wade passes concussion protocol, returns after hard fall vs. Kings

It looked worse than it turned out to be.

Dwyane Wade exited Friday’s game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center with 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter after taking a hard fall on a rebound attempt. Wade’s head snapped back and looked to hit the court.

After laying motionless on the court, Heat trainers helped Wade up and he was able to walk to the locker room on his own power as he rubbed the back of his head.

No word yet from Heaters. Likely getting concussion evaluation. https://t.co/BUNTz0SNkB — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 9, 2019

Wade eventually was able to get back in the game with 4:35 remaining in the second quarter, as the Heat announced that he passed the concussion protocol and suffered a right elbow contusion on the play.

The 37-year-old Wade, who is in his 16th and final NBA season, entered Friday averaging 14 points on 42.9 percent shooting, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Wade has missed 10 games this season, with seven coming due to the birth of his daughter. He was unavailable for the other three because of general soreness, an illness and right knee soreness.