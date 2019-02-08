Ryan Anderson says ‘I just want to help’ the Heat. Here’s a look at where he fits in

While Wednesday’s Heat trade could be classified as a cost-cutting move and one that works to tighten what was a crowded rotation, there is a player Miami acquired in the deal.

Ryan Anderson, who came from the Suns in exchange for Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington. He joined the Heat on Thursday in Sacramento.

The 6-10 forward is known for his ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting, with 1,322 made threes over his 11 year career. He’s also known as one of the players who was able to cash in on the free agency spending spree during the 2016 offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $80 million contract with the Rockets.

“Unfortunately, that’s kind of the way the league is now,” Anderson said when asked about the high expectations that came with that deal. “Fortunately and unfortunately. Obviously, the league is making so much money right now and this summer is going to be real exciting with free agents. I understand that, man. I’ve been around the game for a long time.”

For whatever reason, Anderson has not been able to live up to the contract he signed three years ago. From averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in Houston in his first season under the new deal to 3.7 points and 3 rebounds in a limited role in Phoenix this season, the 30-year-old has found himself in the decline.

Whether it was because of lingering injuries or just a new NBA that’s going smaller and often leaves him defending quicker players in a switch-everything league, Anderson’s role changed along the way.

“Injuries happened at a bad time. Obviously, the league is changing, as well,” Anderson said when asked why his numbers have declined since signing his contract in 2016. “When I first got to Houston, we had a style of how we wanted to play obviously built around James [Harden] to spread the court and shoot threes. That was my job, to shoot it from half court pretty much. I liked that job. I was comfortable with that job. But things change. The league, obviously, is getting smaller.”

It could be tough for Anderson to find minutes with the Heat, too.

Miami already has a consistent front-court rotation of Hassan Whiteside, James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo it cycles through in games, and Anderson will serve as added depth off the bench.

“I told him, we’ll work on his conditioning program to really spend some time dedicating himself to that,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He has been working. We’ll put together our program for him and I want him to concentrate on that, learn our system, learn our guys, get to know them and then we’ll be patient when his opportunity will arise.”

Anderson understands that approach.

“Obviously it’s going to take me some time to get used to the plays and how this team plays and the up-tempo pace,” he said. “I’m just going to get right in the gym and get after it and get to work. Coach and I, even just from the get-go, we had a real open conversation. He knows me as a player. I know him, obviously, really well as a coach. We’re going to have real great conversation and I’m going to do what I can to be ready. I’m excited for whatever role coach has for me. I just want to help.”

With the way Anderson’s contract is structured, his time with the Heat could be short. He’s due $15.6 million next season if he’s waived by July 10, which is expected since his guaranteed salary for 2019-20 jumps to $21.3 million if he remains with the Heat after that date.

“For me, I just want to be as professional as possible and be ready whenever my name is called,” he said. “Just be a pro. I’m not in control of everything. I can only control so much.”

For now, Anderson is just living in the moment.

“My wife, she’s having a baby at the beginning of April,” he said. “So that’s going to be a shift. But she’s really excited. She’s a Gator — I don’t know if that’s good for Miami people. So she’s used to Florida living and she’s really happy, so I’m happy.”