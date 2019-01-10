Podcast: A look at how Dion Waiters can help Heat, and what it means for the rotation

Just when it looked like the Heat’s rotation was set, guard Dion Waiters entered the picture.

Waiters, 27, returned tlast week after missing the past year of games because of left ankle surgery. He has been available for the past four games, but has played in just two as coach Erik Spoelstra works to find the right combination for the Heat’s ever-changing rotation.

On the Heat Check podcast, Miami beat writer Anthony Chiang and David Wilson try to figure out what’s next for Waiters and how he can help the Heat.

Waiters certainly helped Tuesday, despite a 103-99 home loss to the Nuggets. He finished with a team-high 15 points and also dished out four assists in a season-high 25 minutes off the bench.

The Heat’s offense looked noticeably better with Waiters on the court, as his ability to get into the paint off the dribble helped create offense for himself and others by drawing extra defenders. Miami shot 22 of 42 (52.4 percent) with Waiters on the court against Denver.

That’s all good news for Miami. The bad news is it has lost two straight for the first time in a month. Should the Heat be concerned?

All of that and more on the Heat Check this week.