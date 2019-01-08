Five takeaways: On a night Dion Waiters flashed, Heat couldn’t finish versus Nuggets

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 103-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets (27-12) on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena.





1. Dion Waiters played and made an impact. After two consecutive DNP-CDs (did not play, coach’s decision), Waiters was called into Tuesday’s game off the bench and helped provide a spark to a struggling Heat (19-20) offense.

Waiters, who has now been available for four consecutive games after missing a year of action due to ankle surgery, finished with a team-high 15 points and also dished out four assists in a season-high 25 minutes.

But Waiters’ most impressive stretch of the night came in the first half after entering the game with the Heat trailing 22-17 with 47 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Miami had made just 6 of 22 shots (27.3 percent) up to that point.

Waiters’ presence made a difference, as he scored nine on 4-of-5 shooting to go with three assists during an 11-minute first-half stint. More importantly, Miami turned its five-point deficit into a two-point lead with Waiters in the game during that time.

The Heat’s offense looked noticeably better with Waiters in the game in that 11-minute first-half run. Miami scored 29 points on 11 of 19 shooting during that stretch, bouncing back from a slow start to the game.

Waiters’ ability to consistently get into the paint off the dribble was the most impressive part of his performance. Not only did he create offense for himself with his penetration, but he also created offense for others by drawing extra defenders in the paint. With starting point guard Goran Dragic out, this is something the Heat’s offense has been lacking.

The addition of Waiters to the Heat’s 10-man rotation didn’t come without the subtraction of Derrick Jones Jr. The high-flying forward did not play against the Nuggets, ending a string of 15 consecutive games played.

With the way Waiters played Tuesday, it’s going to be hard to keep him out of the rotation moving forward.

2. That was quite the game between the Heat and the team with the Western Conference’s best record.

The fourth quarter featured runs from both teams, and included five lead changes and three ties. It all came down to the final seconds, as Nuggets center Nikola Jokic broke a 99-99 tie with a game-winning floating jump shot with 2.4 seconds to play.

Jokic was dominant Tuesday, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 20th career triple-double and fourth triple-double of the season.

3. The Heat’s bench continues to be one of the team’s biggest strengths. Miami’s reserves combined to score 55 behind an encouraging performance from Waiters and 13-point outings from Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo.

Miami’s bench outscored Denver 55-24.

It didn’t result in a win against the Nuggets, but it’s a big reason the Heat has won 12 of its past 19 games. During the stretch, Miami has had the league’s third-highest scoring bench with 46.3 points per game entering Tuesday’s contest.

While a strong bench isn’t a common characteristic for the best teams in the NBA (a strong starting lineup is), the Heat is built differently. Without a star, Miami relies on its depth to win.

4. The Heat played a clean game, and still lost.

Miami finished with a season-low six turnovers Tuesday. Its most costly turnover came when Olynyk threw the inbounds pass away while trying to connect with Josh Richardson for a game-tying alley-oop with two seconds to play.

The Heat is now 5-2 this season when committing 11 or fewer turnovers.

5. With the Nuggets playing on the second night of a back-to-back set Tuesday, the Heat couldn’t take advantage of a favorable part of its schedule. Well, as favorable as it can be when you’re going against a team that entered with the Western Conference’s best record. Miami lost to a Nuggets team that lost to the Rockets in Houston on Monday night, got to bed at their Miami hotel at 4 a.m. and was playing their third game in four nights. Denver was also without starting shooting guard Gary Harris because of a hamstring injury.

The Heat will play under similar favorable circumstances on Thursday, when it hosts the Boston Celtics. Boston has a home game against the Pacers on Wednesday before making the three-hour flight to Miami to face the Heat the next day. That will also mark the Celtics’ third game in four nights.