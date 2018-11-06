There’s a Vice-themed court to go with Heat’s ‘Vice’ uniforms. Here’s what it looks like

The Heat is expanding its Vice campaign to include a Vice-themed court this season.

After unveiling its black “Vice Nights” City Edition uniform Monday, the Heat unveiled a new court Tuesday to go along with the very Miami look. The Heat will play on the Vice-themed court in the 14 home games it’s scheduled to wear the alternate uniforms.

This season’s black uniform is “with the classic Heat silhouette from 1988 colored in laser fuchsia and blue gale, and features the original Miami Arena script across the chest and a re-imagined Heat ball and flame logo sporting the Vice Nights color combination,” according to a press release issued by the team.

The court matches the uniform, with “Miami” written in the original Miami Arena script at the center and laser fuchsia and blue gale outlining the entire court. It also features elements from the original design of the Miami Arena court in 1988.

You didn't think it would be THIS good



Be amongst the first to see our new #ViceNights hardwood AND take a photo with it, right here inside @AAarena Thursday night at midnight! https://t.co/8ktA13fdj8 pic.twitter.com/C9qJaitS9S — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 6, 2018

“That’s the coolest thing,” Dwyane Wade said Monday when asked about the new Vice court. “It’s not just the jersey, but to be able to go all in, all the way around. That makes it even more of a special night, when we get the opportunity to get on the court. I think it’s going to bring some excitement to even the players. So it will be cool to the fans, definitely, to come in and feel a different environment, a different vibe.”

The Heat will debut the new look and court Friday when it takes on the Pacers at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is scheduled to wear the new Vice uniforms in 15 games this season — Friday vs. Pacers, Saturday vs. Wizards, Monday vs. 76ers, Nov. 18 vs. Lakers, Nov. 20 vs. Nets, Nov. 27 vs. Hawks, Nov. 30 vs. Pelicans, Dec. 2 vs. Jazz, Dec. 4 vs. Magic, Dec. 20 vs. Rockets, Dec. 22 vs. Bucks, Feb. 23 vs. Pistons, Feb. 25 vs. Suns, Feb. 27 vs. Warriors, and April 7 at Raptors.

The Heat is holding a Midnight Madness event at AmericanAirlines Arena, which is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. Fans at the event will have a chance to be the first to purchase “Vice Nights” merchandise, including jerseys, and to experience other surprise “Vice Nights” activations happening exclusively at the arena.

“We don’t want to take it for granted,” Heat chief marketing officer Michael McCullough said. “We really want people to be excited about the campaign. So we’re trying to go above and beyond so people really feel like we’re not just kind of trotting out a new color. This is really a whole separate campaign with some really exciting elements as part of it.”

Here’s a look at the Vice-themed court and and another look at the “Vice Nights” uniform ...

A look at the Heat’s new Vice-themed court that will be used when the team wears its Vice uniforms for games at AmericanAirlines Arena. Courtesy of Miami Heat

A look at the Heat’s new “Vice Nights” uniform unveiled Monday. Courtesy of Miami Heat David Alvarez