Heat holds on for much-needed overtime win over Pistons

It was either going to be a heatbreaking loss or a much-needed win for the Heat.

After allowing the Pistons to rally from 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime, there were no other options. But Josh Richardson made sure the night didn’t end with disappointment, leading the Heat (4-5) to a 120-115 victory over the Pistons (4-5) on Monday at Little Caesars Arena to snap its three-game losing skid.

Richardson scored nine of Miami’s 15 points in overtime. He finished with a game-high 27 points on 11 of 21 shooting to go with eight rebounds and four assists.

It came after a dramatic ending to the fourth quarter, as the Pistons closed the period on a 21-9 run to force overtime. Dwyane Wade missed two free throws with with the Heat ahead by two with 19 seconds to play, and Andre Drummond followed it up with a game-tying tip-in shot with 0.5 seconds to play.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Without starting center Hassan Whiteside (out with a right knee injury), the Heat didn’t have an answer for Drummond. He recorded 25 points and 24 rebounds, showing why he leads the NBA in rebounding.

Heat starting point guard Goran Dragic made his return after missing Saturday’s loss to the Hawks with a sore right foot. He scored 21 and dished out six assists.

It was a historic night for Wade, who passed Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler on Monday for sole possession of 30th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with a driving layup with 9:44 remaining in the second quarter. Wade finished with 18 points off the bench.

The Heat now return home after a 1-2 trip to begin a four-game homestand Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.