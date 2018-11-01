A lingering foot injury forced Dragic to miss practice. Will it keep him out of games?

Add Goran Dragic to the Heat’s injury report.

The starting point guard missed Thursday’s practice with a lingering pain in his right foot. He received a cortisone shot to help ease the pain, and he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play in Saturday’s road game against the Hawks.

“It’s going on like two weeks,” Dragic said when asked about the injury. “Get a lot of pain after practice and during the games. We just want to go and treat it first and see if it’s going to be any better. But you’re always pounding, so it’s always the same or worse. Then we just decided yesterday, I went and got a shot.

“The doc said usually when you get cortisone shots, it takes like 48 hours and after it calms down. So it’s still early, but we’ll see.”

Dragic, 32, is averaging 17.7 points on 41.7 percent shooting to go with 3.4 rebounds and five assists this season. He’s played in each of the Heat’s first seven games.

An MRI on Dragic’s right foot before the start of the season returned negative. When asked if surgery was an option, he said: “No, no surgery.”

Dragic missed seven games last season — three with a sore left elbow, two with a bruised left knee, one with a sprained right ankle and one with a sore right knee. Miami was 5-2 in his absence.

Center Hassan Whiteside also missed Thursday’s practice. He was out with a migraine, but is expected back for Friday’s practice.

Happy for D-Rose

Dwyane Wade spent just a few months as Derrick Rose’s teammate with the Cavaliers last season, but he was able to get a glimpse of what Rose has gone through to come back from a list of injuries.

So when Rose went off for a career-high 50 points in Wednesday’s Timberwolves win over the Jazz, Wade had a smile on his face.

“It’s great, I think for a lot of guys that have been around him,” Wade said after Thursday’s practice. “As you heard people say, he put so much work into his body. Once you go through the injuries he went through, your body is not the same. You got to get used to a new body.

“Even last year in Cleveland in training camp, [LeBron James] got hurt and Derrick was the best player in training camp. Then he got hurt in the second game of the year. It’s never been about talent, it’s been about his body. He put so much work in, so to see him have that performance, have that moment, it was so good to see.”