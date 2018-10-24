Miami Heat finally gets an easy win with blowout of New York Knicks

The Miami Heat lived in close games last season and so far 2018 had been more of the same.

Each of the Heat’s first three games of the season was decided in the final minute by a total margin of five points. On Wednesday, Miami finally made the finish easy, blowing out the New York Knicks for a 110-87 win at American Airlines Arena.

The game was close until the third quarter, when the Heat (2-2) finished off a 28-6 run, which stretched from the 1:56 mark of the second quarter through the first five minutes of the third. A 45-52 deficit turned into a 70-51 lead in Miami.

The Heat stretched its lead all the way to 27 entering the fourth quarter after shooting 75 percent from the field and making 7 of 9 3-point attempts in the third to spur the rout.

FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

Center Hassan Whiteside led the way for Miami with 22 points and 14 rebounds, including 13 points in the third quarter. Shooting guard Rodney McGruder added 19, and guards Josh Richardson and Goran Dragic chipped in with 21 and 13, respectively.

The first quarter was a slog for the Heat offensively. Miami shot just 6 of 19 from the floor and only McGruder, who made both of his first-quarter attempts, shot better than 50 percent in the period.

The Knicks (1-4) raced out to a 27-16 lead thanks to 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range and six second-chance points in the opening frame.

The Heat quickly chipped away once the second quarter began.

McGruder opened the frame with a 3-pointer, then set up guard Josh Richardson for a 3, and hit an awkward runner to slice New York’s lead to 30-24 and draw a timeout from Knicks coach David Fizdale.

SHARE COPY LINK Scoring 19 points and 5 assists, Miami Heat forward Rodney McGruder talks about the team's work ethic after beating the Knicks, 110 - 87 at the American Airlines Arena.

McGruder finished the half with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists, while going 5 for 5 from the field, 2 for 2 from 3-point range and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line. The Heat took a lead into halftime after holding New York to 7-of-21 shooting in the second quarter.