Dwyane Wade Boulevard? Local athletes back campaign to rename Biscayne

No player has meant more to the Miami Heat than Dwyane Wade.

The future Hall of Famer won three championships with the Heat, appeared in the NBA Finals twice more and now is finishing out his career in Miami by playing on Dwyane Wade Boulevard — at least some people hope so.

Right now, AmericanAirlines Arena sits on Biscayne Boulevard. But there’s a “Give Dwyane Biscayne” campaign pushing the City of Miami to rename the street to Dwyane Wade Boulevard in honor of the superstar guard.

Radio host Brendan Tobin started the campaign on his 790 The Ticket midday radio show with Brian London and Leroy Hoard. Tobin tweeted out a video Tuesday featuring local sports figures such as former Heat center and current team executive Alonzo Mourning, Heat point guard Goran Dragic, Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, Hurricanes men’s basketball coach Jim Larranaga, Marlins players Lewis Brinson and Miguel Rojas and former Heat center Shaquille O’Neal stumping for the street’s name change.

“I’ve talked to officials with the city who seem very supportive of it, as far as trying to get something done for Dwyane,” Tobin said of where things stand with the “Give Dwyane Biscayne” campaign. “They obviously think that where he stands in the community, he deserves it. But I guess when it comes to roads, it takes a lot of hurdles. It involves the state and state representatives, and you got to make sure everybody is on board with it. The last I heard is they really want to get something done. But it’s kind of in the process of getting the right people on board elsewhere to actually make it happen.”

The video caught Wade’s attention.

“Yep y’all trying to see a grown man cry,” Wade wrote in a quote retweet of the initial video. “Wow!”

When asked about his reaction to the video and campaign, Wade said Wednesday: “I definitely didn’t expect it. You’re scrolling down social media and you see something like that and then you see the individuals that are in the video. Caron [Butler] was in it, Zo was in it, Shaq was in it and a lot of other players. It was just so cool. It’s not [anything] I’m going to campaign for. But for someone to believe in my legacy like that and believe in what I’ve done for the city, the state, that’s a pretty darn cool thing. I retweeted it because I’m thankful … just for taking the time to make it a conversation and a thing.”

This wouldn’t be the first road named after a popular South Florida sports figure. There’s Don Shula Drive (named after the legendary Dolphins head coach) and Dan Marino Boulevard (named after the Hall of Fame Dolphins quarterback) in Miami Gardens around Hard Rock Stadium, and the Don Shula Expressway in Miami.

790 The Ticket has started headline-grabbing campaigns before. Last year, Tobin literally ate a crow after losing a bet involving former Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich. In the midst of a breakout 2016 season for Yelich, Tobin said he would eat a crow live on air if Yelich finished the year with 20 home runs. Yelich finished the season with 21 homers.

But Tobin says the push to rename Biscayne Boulevard isn’t to create headlines. It has a real purpose behind it.

“This is not something I’m just doing to bring attention to the show,” Tobin said. “I really do want this to happen. I think a lot of people want this to happen. If it does take a little bit longer, it would be kind of a sweet bow to put on Dwyane’s final season. He’s going to get all the accolades, he’s going to get the banners in the rafters, he’s going to get a statue. But I think it would be pretty damn cool if it was also his street because he’s been that important to the city as far as a sports figure is concerned.”

Injury update

Justise Winslow will be active and available to play Wednesday against the Knicks after missing the first three games of the regular season with hamstring tightness.

Wayne Ellington (sore left ankle) was also available, but not expected to play against New York. James Johnson (sports hernia surgery), Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) and Derrick Jones Jr. (foot) missed Wednesday’s game.

Also, of note: With G League training camps starting this week, two-way contract player Yante Maten traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Wednesday to join the Heat’s developmental affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Miami’s other two-way contract player, Duncan Robinson, was available to play in the Heat’s game against the Knicks. This started the clock on Robinson’s 45-day NBA limit.