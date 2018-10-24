Podcast: It was quite the opening week for Heat’s Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder

We’re just one week into the NBA season, and there’s already some interesting stuff happening with the Heat.





Josh Richardson is playing like the Heat’s primary offensive option, Rodney McGruder looks like a candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, and the center rotation among Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk and Hassan Whiteside continues to be a work in progress.

Also, the Heat is still playing in a lot of close games. After playing in a league-high 53 clutch games — defined by the NBA as a game that has a margin of five points or fewer inside the final five minutes of the fourth quarter — last season, Miami has begun this season with three consecutive clutch games that have been decided by a total of five points.

We discussed all of that and more in our second Heat Check podcast of the season. The plan is to put out a new episode every week, so keep on listening …