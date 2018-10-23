Justise Winslow is close to making his return. Here’s the latest on Heat’s injuries

There’s a chance the Heat will be healthier when it hosts the New York Knicks on Wednesday, but not completely healthy yet.

While forward Justise Winslow is listed as probable to return after missing the first three games of the regular season with hamstring tightness, Wayne Ellington (left ankle soreness), James Johnson (sports hernia surgery) and Dion Waiters (left ankle surger) will miss Wednesday’s contest.

“I like to think I am,” Winslow said following Tuesday’s practice when asked if he’s ready to return. “The whole thing is I just have to see how my body reacts. I went through a full practice today and felt pretty good. So go home, get some rest, take care of my body and see how my muscles react to my first day back today.”

As for the Heat’s other injuries, forward Derrick Jones Jr. (foot) is questionable. Jones participated in part of Tuesday’s practice after sitting out Monday’s session.

Center Hassan Whiteside was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice and is expected to play Wednesday after resting Monday with a groin injury.

“It was bothering me in [Saturday’s] game,” Whiteside said Tuesday. “I was playing through it in the game. But I knew we had a tough three games in four nights, so I really wanted to rest it because it was really sore. But it feels great now.”

Spoelstra said Whiteside’s absence from Monday’s practice was a precaution. Injuries derailed Whiteside’s season last year as he went on to miss 28 regular-season games due to multiple issues — 18 games because of two separate bone bruises on his left knee, nine games with a hip injury and one game because of a stomach illness.

“He had two days between and probably wasn’t going to practice him [Monday], anyway, since he’s been logging a lot of time,” Spoelstra said.

Whiteside is averaging 10.7 points, 14.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 29.1 minutes through the first three games of the season.

“[Whiteside] put in a very good summer of work and you’re seeing the dividends pay off from that work,” Spoelstra said. “He’s in terrific shape. His weight is at a really good place. And he can sustain a high level of play a lot longer now.”

With Winslow on the verge of returning, Ellington is hopeful he will be the next name taken off the injury report. Ellington did not practice Tuesday.

“I feel good. I feel better every day,” Ellington said. “So I guess you could say that’s progress. Hopefully the next game. That’s what I’m praying for. I do feel good, though.”