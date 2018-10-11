Earlier this week, Udonis Haslem filed a lawsuit in Broward County seeking monetary damages after a local veterinary hospital allegedly neutered his dog without his permission. It didn’t take long for the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to respond. On Thursday, the animal welfare advocacy organization released a statement urging the Miami Heat veteran to drop his lawsuit.

“Udonis Haslem should be thanking his veterinarian for neutering his dog, not suing him for it,” organization president Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement sent to the Miami Herald. “Today, there’s no excuse for breeding dogs when millions of them are filling animal shelters nationwide and literally dying for a good home. PETA urges Haslem to drop this lawsuit and come to see his dog as a member of the family, not to exploit him by selling his sperm and using him as a cheap burglar alarm.”

Haslem filed his lawsuit in Broward County on Tuesday, accusing a doctor at Murbur Inc.’s LeadER Specialty Hospital of negligence. The post player claims Juice, whom he describes as a show-quality Cane Corso, was rushed to the veterinary hospital for surgery after eating a rope. LeadER successfully performed surgery to rove the rope, but also neutered the dog without Haslem’s permission.

Haslem says in the lawsuit he planned to begin breeding juice and each sample from a champion bloodline Cane Corso can be worth up to $10,000. Haslem also spent $30,000 to train Juice to be a family watch dog while Haslem is on the road. The lawsuit claims the mistake cost Haslem “not only a needed guard dog and $30,000 in training fees, but hundreds of thousands or more in lost income.”

