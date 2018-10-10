Vet’s mistake costs Heat’s Haslem opportunity to sell prized dog semen, lawsuit says

Udonis Haslem claims his dog was castrated without his permission, so now the Miami Heat veteran is suing a Cooper City veterinary hospital.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Broward County, Haslem alleges Murbur Inc.’s LeadER Animal Specialty Hospital acted negligently in treating his dog. Haslem alleges he brought his dog, Juice, to the veterinary hospital in May after the pet swallowed a rope. The hospital successfully performed surgery to remove the rope, but also neutered the dog without Haslem’s permission and without medical necessity. Haslem now seeks monetary compensation for the doctor’s alleged mistake.
Haslem describes Juice as a show-quality Cane Corso in his lawsuit and claims semen samples from a champion bloodline Cane Corso can range from $3,500 to $10,000. Semen for top show dogs can be collected as frequently as every day, according to the lawsuit. Haslem claims he was preparing to breed Juice and sell puppies.
“Semen for a top show dog is commonly collected every other day,” the lawsuit claims. “Some of the top males are in such demand, semen is collected from them daily.”
He also claims to have already spent $30,000 training Juice to serve as a family watch dog while Haslem is on the road. While Haslem doesn’t cite a specifically value lost because of the hospital’s negligence, the post player claims he was cost “not only a needed guard dog and $30,000.00 in training fees, but hundreds of thousands or more in lost income.”
Haslem, who was born in Miami and played his high school basketball at Miami before attending college at Florida, is beginning his 15th NBA season, all of which have been spent with the Heat. Haslem is a three-time champion in Miami.
